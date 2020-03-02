Drive to Survive: Will there be a season 3? F1 fans given boost after Netflix spotted filming at testing

Netflix's Formula 1 docuseries, Drive to Survive, returned for its second season in February but fans are already asking if there's more to come.

While Netflix is obviously best known for its big-budget drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher, in recent years we've seen plenty of original content arrive on Netflix that doesn't quite fit that mould.

One such example is the Formula 1 docuseries, Drive to Survive.

The series gives fans of the sport or first-time viewers a great chance to go behind-the-scenes of the exclusive motorsport and has received positive reviews from both types of viewer.

February 28th, 2020, saw the docuseries return to Netflix for its second season but fans who have already binged through the 10 new episodes are already no doubt curious about whether a third season is following suit.

RICH ENERGY: Drive to Survive lifts lid on controversial F1 sponsor

Season 2 of Drive to Survive

After season 1 released in March 2019 and focused on the 2018 season, the second series of Drive to Survive would give fans an in-depth look at the 2019 season.

Not only did Ferrari and Mercedes take part in the series this time around but fans got to witness more thrills, spills and Guenther Steiner swearing outbursts from another memorable season of Formula 1.

Naturally though, as more and more fans finish the 10-episode season, questions surrounding Drive to Survive's future and possible future seasons are being asked.

Will there be a season 3?

At the time of writing (March 2nd, 2020), Netflix is yet to officially confirm whether Drive to Survive will be back a third season in 2021.

However, season 2 of the Netflix docuseries wasn't announced until July 2019 so there could still be a few months to wait until we get official word on whether Drive to Survive will be back for season 3.

Fans have spotted a promising clue

Despite season 3 of Drive to Survive not officially being announced, eagle-eyed fans have discovered a clue that all-but confirms season 3 of Drive to Survive.

In a YouTube video from Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport, recapping the final day of F1 testing, a camera can be seen in the background of an interview with a bright yellow label.

That label reads: "26-28 Feb - Test 2 - Netflix"

Netflix is already filming season 3#DriveToSurvive pic.twitter.com/vfKJZ7crB9 — Formula One Fans (@Formula1_GP) February 29, 2020

It's a clear sign that filming has already started on a potential third season. All we need is for official confirmation from Netflix.

Until then, seasons 1 and 2 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive are available to stream now on Netflix after the second season released on February 28th, 2020.