Drive to Survive: Where is Paddy Lowe now? Netflix exposes pre-season horror show for Williams

Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive has returned for a second season and lifts the lid on the woeful start to Williams' 2019 season.

For the majority of Formula 1 fans, all we get to see of the world of F1 is what's shown during TV broadcasts during a race weekend.

This is all well and good as we get to see the drivers and cars pelting round circuits all across the globe.

What we don't normally get to see is what goes on during the day-to-day running of an F1 team, what goes on at the team factory or what drivers do on their days off.

Thanks to Netflix and their Drive to Survive series, however, F1 fans are being given a better look behind the scenes than ever before.

Drive to Survive season 2

After wowing the Formula 1 fanbase, as well as F1 newcomers, with its first season in 2019, Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive returned to our screens on February 28th, 2020 for its highly anticipated second season.

Along with it came an in-depth look at the 2019 F1 season and the trials and tribulations faced by a number of teams and drivers.

Drive to Survive's second season features everything from dramatic mid-season driver swaps to fierce teammate rivalry.

But one of the most fascinating storylines in season 2 comes in episode 9, Blood, Sweat & Tears, which focuses on the much-loved but struggling Williams F1 Team.

Williams' struggles in Drive to Survive

The episode in question details the struggles that went into bringing the 2019 car to pre-season testing and how the FW42 wasn't ready to run on the first few days and was the slowest car in the field when the season began for real in Melbourne.

One of the key characters involved at Williams and the team's embarrassing start to 2019 was Paddy Lowe, the team's Chief Technical Officer.

After overseeing arguably the worst start in the team's history, we see that Paddy Lowe take a temporary leave of absence from the team in March 2019, citing personal reasons. This became a permanent departure from the team in June 2019.

Where is Paddy Lowe now?

It is understood that Paddy Lowe is unemployed at the time of writing on March 2nd, 2020.

Paddy Lowe has had a long and illustrious career in Formula 1. He first ventured into the sport in 1987 and was a key figure in the dominant Williams team of the early 1990s.

This was followed by a 20-year stay at McLaren which yielded three drivers' world championships and two constructors' championship wins.

In June 2013, Lowe moved to Mercedes and between 2014 and 2017, the team won every championship possible.

Lowe left the dominant Mercedes team in 2017 and returned to Williams where he oversaw one of the worst periods in the team's history.

After leaving the team in 2019, Paddy Lowe is yet to return to work in Formula 1 but given the wealth of experience he has accrued over the decades, it would be no surprise to see him return to the sport eventually.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive are both available to stream now on Netflix after season 2 released on February 28th, 2020.