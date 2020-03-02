Doctor Who season 12 episode 10 cast: Meet guest stars Ian McElhinney, Seylan Baxter, Kirsty Besterman

The finale of Doctor Who series 12 is here but who's in the cast?

Since it returned to our screens in 2005, the revived Doctor Who series has become one of the biggest shows on British TV.

As a result, the BBC sci-fi can attract some pretty big names to its cast, as well as offering up opportunities to some lesser-known actors.

Series 12 has been another shining example of this with big-name acting talent and relative newcomers all being welcomed into the fold.

March 1st brought us the long-awaited final episode but who stars in The Timeless Children?

Season 12 finale: The Timeless Children

As with most series of Doctor Who, the finale was split over two episodes.

After last week's Ascenion of the Cybermen, this week we have The Timeless Children, a title the has been teased all throughout series 12.

The identity of the Timeless Child has been a reoccurring mystery over the course of Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker's run on the show and the season 12 finale promises answers at long last as The Master and the Cybermen march on Gallifrey.

Who's in the cast?

As the series finale is a two-parter, most of the cast in The Timeless Children remains unchanged from Ascension of the Cybermen save for one or two key new additions.

Main cast:

Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor

Bradley Walsh as Graham O'Brien

Mandip Gill as Yasmin Kahn

Tosin Cole as Ryan Sinclair

Guest stars:

Sacha Dhawan as The Master

Ian McElhinney as Ko Sharmus

Julie Graham as Ravio

Patrick O'Kane as Ashad (the broken Cyberman)

Seylan Baxter as Tecteun

Kirsty Besterman as Solpado

Alex Austin as Yedlarmi

Matt Carver as Ethan

Rhiannon Clements as Bescot

Evan McCabe as Brendan

Guest star spotlight: Ian McElhinney as Ko Sharmus

Ian McElhinney is easily the biggest name among the cast in episodes 9 and 10.

The former Game of Thrones actor takes on the role of Ko Sharmus, an ageing general who has been fighting against the Cybermen for years.

McElhinney will be most recognisable for his role as Ser Barristan Selmy in the hit fantasy Game of Thrones but has over 130 acting roles to his name including Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the TV show Krypton, Derry Girls and Silent Witness to name but a few.

Seylan Baxter as Tecteun

Tecteun, played by Seylan Baxter, is a character introduced in the season finale. She's a native Gallifreyan who travels the stars.

The pioneering explorer discovers a mysterious child who can regenerate. Tecteun dedicates her life to studying this power and unlocks its secret, thus becoming the first true Time Lord.

Seylan Baxter has only recently turned to the acting profession and after making her debut in 2015's Macbeth has appeared in almost 20 roles, most of them minor, including appearances in the likes of Outlander, Lovesick and The Victim.

Kirsty Besterman as Solpado

And finally, we have Kirsty Besterman as Solpado, a Time Lord who oversees 'The Division,' a highly secret service akin to a Time Lord MI6 which a previous incarnation of The Doctor was part of.

Besterman is another who is gaining experience in the industry and has just 12 roles to her name so far.

The biggest of these has come in the likes of Foyle's War, Silent Witness, Holby City and the video games Dragon Age: Inquisition and Mass Effect: Andromeda.

Doctor Who is due to return in the special festive episode Revolution of the Daleks. Until then, all of season 12 is available to stream via BBC iPlayer.