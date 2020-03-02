'Top-class; magic': Reported £20m Crystal Palace and Tottenham targets produce match-winning heroics

Norwich City could reportedly lose both Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis this summer with Premier League duo Spurs and Crystal Palace linked.

Daniel Farke has piled praise on Norwich City’s full-back duo Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis amid speculation linking the pair with big-money summer moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, speaking to the Pink’Un.

A bottom-of-the-table club find themselves in a rather unique position. Norwich will make an immediate return to the Championship barring an escape of Houdini-esque proportions but rarely has a side stuck in 20th position seen so many of their players catch the eye of established Premier League clubs.

According to Football London, Spurs have made the jet-heeled Aarons their number one right-back target while, on the other flank, Lewis is a £20 million option for Crystal Palace (the Sun).

Aarons and Lewis combined in devastating fashion to seal a brilliant win for Norwich against Champions League-chasing Leicester on Friday night, the former burning past Ben Chilwell to set up the latter to fizz a Roberto Carlos-inspired volley into the net.

And Farke will know, in his heart of hearts, that the chances of keeping hold of his fresh-faced flyers beyond the summer are growing ever more slim by the week.

"We spoke about how we needed our full backs to play high and take risks and the goal underlined that. Max with a top class assist and Jamal producing some magic with his left foot,” Farke said.

"I was delighted for Jamal. He had a tough season for his first one in the Premier League. He had to adapt, he had to wait on the sidelines. It is not easy when you have missed 10 or 11 games and come back for Liverpool or Leicester.

"He was solid in terms of his defending and he added an end product.”

Blessed with rapid pace and an impressive crossing ability, Aarons looks every inch a first-class full-back in the making. Lewis, however, still has some way to go before he can justify that £20 million price-tag.

The former Luton youngster had a mixed afternoon against Leicester before his match-winning heroics, giving the ball away on numerous occasions while leaving a few gaps at the back.