Southampton reportedly want £20m international; chairman says he could be forced to sell

Another Premier League outfit reportedly want Trabzonspor's Super Lig goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir - Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints.

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has suggested that the Super Lig outfit will have no choice but to sell Ugurcan Cakir this summer after Southampton joined the race for a highly-rated goalkeeper, while speaking to Fotospor.

It hasn’t been a great season between the sticks at the St Mary’s and that is putting it lightly.

Angus Gunn has not featured in the Premier League since that record-setting 9-0 home defeat to Leicester City back in October. And his replacement, the usually reliable Alex McCarthy, blotted his copybook too with a rare howler in Saturday’s worrying 3-1 loss at the hands of West Ham United.

It would be no surprise, then, if Ralph Hasenhuttl made a new shot-stopper his top target during the summer transfer window amid claims from Fotospor that Southampton are the latest Premier League outfit casting admiring glances in Cakir’s direction.

The 24-year-old Turkey international is reportedly one of the most coveted young players in Europe right now and he won’t come cheap. Agaoglu, speaking to Turkish Football, described Cakir as one of the world’s top three goalkeepers recently and indicated that he will cost somewhere in the region of £20 million.

The Trabzonspor chief spoke out again about the future of his star man over the weekend, suggesting that he may be forced to cash in should an acceptable offer arrive on his desk.

“Trabzonspor have to sell one player every year. We have to raise £10-20 million in player sales every year. Otherwise, it is not possible to survive economically,” he admitted.

Given how many goals Southampton have gifted to the opposition all season long, Cakir could be £20 million well spent on the south coast.