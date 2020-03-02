Report: West Ham youngster a summer target for two Champions League giants

Premier League West Ham United will be hoping to keep Benicio Baker-Boaitey with PSG and Barcelona reportedly keen - is he heading to Ligue 1 or La Liga?

West Ham United are at risk of losing one of their most exciting young talents with Benicio Baker-Boaitey emerging as a summer target for European giants Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, according to the Mail.

The club who gave us Rio Ferdinand, Joe Cole, Michael Carrick, Jermain Defoe and Declan Rice appear to have another potential superstar on their hands.

Baker-Boaitey, a teenage attacker snapped up from London rivals Queens Park Rangers, has been turning heads in the youth game for some time now and his massive potential has not gone unnoticed on the continent either.

The Mail reports that Barcelona and PSG, the reigning champions of Spain and France respectively, are queuing up to snatch the skilful wideman before he has even made his first-team debut in claret and blue.

Baker-Boaitey, then, may have to make a decision which could affect the rest of his footballing career at an age where most teenagers are fretting about their A-levels.

But he will know, even in his young age, that a move to Barcelona or PSG carries as many potential pitfalls as it does exciting opportunities.

The likes of Dani Olmo, Matteo Guendouzi, Kinglsey Coman and Adama Traore were all forced to leave one of Europe’s biggest clubs in order to make their way in the game with first-team football at Barcelona and PSG out of reach for all but the very best in the game.

Louie Barry, meanwhile, swapped West Brom for Barcelona last summer before returning to the Midlands with Aston Villa six months later.