Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

Championship

Report: Wolves could lose homegrown youngster; Premier League rivals eyeing summer swoop

Danny Owen
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 1, 2020 in London, United...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wolverhampton Wanderers are at risk of seeing Cardiff City loanee Dion Sanderson leave Molineux with a year left on his contract.

Dion Sanderson of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League 2 match between Wolverhampton Wanderers U23 and Stoke City U23 at Molineux on...

Wolverhampton Wanderers are at risk of losing highly-rated defender Dion Sanderson, with the Mail reporting that his impressive performances on loan at Cardiff City have caught the eye of rival Premier League clubs.

While Wolves have worked tirelessly to add some of Europe’s most talented youngsters to their academy in the last two years or so, a homegrown talent could be on his way out of Molineux sooner rather than later.

20-year-old Sanderson is set to become a free agent at the end of next season and, if Nuno Espirito Santo is not prepared to offer him a first-team opportunity, there are other Premier League managers who will.

 

The Mail reports that a number of top flight clubs are keeping tabs on the Wednesfield-born youngster as his contract runs down.

Sanderson has offered a tantalising glimpse of his potential since joining Cardiff on loan in January, earning plenty of praise from manager Neil Harris before keeping Brenford’s feted £30 million talisman Said Benrahma on the periphery during a 2-2 draw at Griffin Park on Saturday.

Dion Sanderson of Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest at the Cardiff City Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.

The report does not make clear which Premier League clubs are interested in raiding Molineux over the summer but a new right-back is certainly required at the likes of Crystal Palace, West Ham United and, if Max Aarons goes, Norwich City too.

Then again, Wolves are hardly overloaded with right-sided defensive options so Sanderson might have a role to play as Matt Doherty’s understudy next season.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Herbie Kane of Liverpool and Dion Sanderson of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the PL2 game at The Kirkby Academy on October 20, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch