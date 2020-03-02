Report: Tottenham eyeing out-of-favour £13m man who has played twice since November

Jose Mourinho's Spurs could do with a new defender or two with the Premier League giants reportedly looking at Ajax's Eredivisie bench-warmer Edson Alvarez.

Tottenham Hotspur tried and failed to sign Ajax’s struggling £13 million man Edson Alvarez during the January transfer window, according to De Telegraaf, only for director of football Marc Overmars to block the move.

A former Arsenal hero has just become a little more unpopular in half of North London.

Alvarez, a 31-time Mexico international at the age of just 22, had been lined up as a potential January addition for Jose Mourinho’s Spurs.

The former Club America ace only joined Ajax in the summer, for a fee of £13 million no less, but it seems that he is already facing a very uncertain future in Amsterdam after falling out of favour under Erik Ten Hag.

Despite boasting a rather useful ability to play at centre-half or in midfield, Alvarez has featured in just two of Ajax’s last 12 Eredivisie games and was left out of the starting XI once again as last season’s Champions League semi-finalists suffered a worrying 2-0 home defeat to title rivals AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

According to De Telegraaf, Alvarez is already packing his bags and, unless things change, he will push for a new move next summer despite Overmars blocking a January exit. The 6ft 2ins enforcer is understood to be suffering from homesickness too, with his girlfriend and young daughter having not joined him in Holland.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham renew their interest but a 3-2 home defeat to Wolves on Sunday suggests that a player with Alvarez’s mix of technical and physical gifts would be welcomed with open arms by Jose Mourinho.

And Eric Dier, whose contract is due to expire next year, should be concerned by links with a man who shares plenty of similarities with an out-of-sorts England international.