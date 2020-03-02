Report: Norwich renew interest in 2019 target; scouted seven-goal star last week

Daniel Farke's Norwich City could exit the Premier League soon but they are still reportedly hoping to sign Olympiakos's Giorgios Masouras.

Norwich City sent scouts to the Emirates on Thursday night to watch Georgios Masouras help Olympiakos stun Arsenal in the Europa League round-of-32 second leg, as reported by SDNA.

While Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Luiz and Granit Xhaka were staring off into space, ashen faced and futures uncertain, the Greek giants were celebrating one of the most famous nights in their recent history.

A 119th-minute winner from Youssef El-Arabi sent the visiting support into raptures. But it was the man who served up the decisive goal on a garnished plate who has a Premier League outfit casting admiring glances in his direction.

SNDA reports that bottom-of-the-table Norwich watched Greece international Masouras in midweek and they will no doubt have been impressed by the way this eye-catching winger bamboozled the entire Arsenal defence with his wand of a left foot, curving an inch perfect cross into El-Arabi’s path.

That was the fifth assist Masouras has produced this season, in addition to seven goals.

SDNA reports that Norwich have been watching the 26-year-old since last summer, though he is likely to be playing Championship football if he swaps Piraeus for Carrow Road – barring an escape of Houdini-esque proportions of course.

With Norwich potentially set to lose Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis, Todd Cantwell, Emi Buendia and co if they succumb to relegation, Masouras could be under pressure to kick-start a whole new era at Norwich.