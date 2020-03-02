'Masterclass': Reported Everton and West Ham target outshines £33m Hakim Ziyech

Ajax were stunned at home by Eredivisie title rivals AZ Alkmaar; no wonder Premier League clubs reportedly want Oussama Idrissi.

In a battle between two Moroccan play-makers, it was the £33 million Chelsea newbie that came out second best.

The Eredivisie title race was blown wide open on Sunday and, while Hakim Ziyech was hauled off ten minutes from the end of an oddly subdued performance, compatriot Oussama Idrissi was toasting an irrepressible return to form.

It has been a testing couple of weeks for a winger linked, via Calciomercato, to Everton, West Ham United and Leicester City. Idrissi was subbed at half-time during a recent defeat to FC Twente and then blamed himself for AZ’s Europa League collapse against LASK Linz in midweek.

But form, as they say, is temporary. And Idrissi offered a timely reminder of his enduring class in Amsterdam as a plucky, young, exciting AZ side beat the champions on their own hallowed turf.

His 17th goal of a breakthrough campaign, clipped brilliantly over Andre Onana with his wicked right foot, gave Arne Slot’s Barcelona-inspired team a 2-0 lead that they would not relinquish, sending social media into raptures along the way.

After outshining his compatriot in the most important match of the 2019/20 Eredivisie season so far, it seems only a matter of time before Idrissi is following in Ziyech’s footsteps with a big-money move to England.

❌ Ajax 0-2 loss to AZ Alkmaar last night was their 2nd consecutive Eredivisie loss



Idrissi sealed the 3 points for AZ with this brilliant finish



AZ have gone level with Ajax at the top of the table with both sides sharing an identical record

P24 W17 D2 L5 PTS53 pic.twitter.com/1M7j8IloRr — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) March 2, 2020

AZ had a remarkable counterattacking masterclass vs Ajax today, Stengs-Boadu-Idrissi are unstoppable — eurico (@passevertical) March 2, 2020

Idrissi is such a baller — Michael Barrett (@Mikey___Barrett) March 1, 2020

If Messi had scored the goal Idrissi just did, maybe they'd tweet it! https://t.co/hnNvKJySYf — Ben Saunders (@BSaundersSport) March 1, 2020

Idrissi is the future #ajaaz — Football 24/7 (@Foet247Benelux) March 1, 2020

We all talk (deservedly) about Boadu and Stengs but this Idrissi masterclass needs recognition — Pipozinho (@DontTreadOnPipo) March 1, 2020

Idrissi that is stupendous #AJAAZ — Royally laddd (@RoyallyLad) March 1, 2020