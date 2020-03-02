Quick links

Everton

Leicester City

West Ham United

AZ Alkmaar

Eredivisie

'Masterclass': Reported Everton and West Ham target outshines £33m Hakim Ziyech

Danny Owen
Hakim Ziyech of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax Amsterdam and AZ Alkmaar at the Johan Cruijff Arena on March 01, 2020 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ajax were stunned at home by Eredivisie title rivals AZ Alkmaar; no wonder Premier League clubs reportedly want Oussama Idrissi.

Hakim Ziyech of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax Amsterdam and AZ Alkmaar at the Johan Cruijff Arena on March 01, 2020 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands

In a battle between two Moroccan play-makers, it was the £33 million Chelsea newbie that came out second best.

The Eredivisie title race was blown wide open on Sunday and, while Hakim Ziyech was hauled off ten minutes from the end of an oddly subdued performance, compatriot Oussama Idrissi was toasting an irrepressible return to form.

It has been a testing couple of weeks for a winger linked, via Calciomercato, to Everton, West Ham United and Leicester City. Idrissi was subbed at half-time during a recent defeat to FC Twente and then blamed himself for AZ’s Europa League collapse against LASK Linz in midweek.

But form, as they say, is temporary. And Idrissi offered a timely reminder of his enduring class in Amsterdam as a plucky, young, exciting AZ side beat the champions on their own hallowed turf.

Oussama Idrissi of AZ Alkmaar celebrates 0-2 during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax v AZ Alkmaar at the Johan Cruijff Arena on March 1, 2020 in Amsterdam Netherlands

His 17th goal of a breakthrough campaign, clipped brilliantly over Andre Onana with his wicked right foot, gave Arne Slot’s Barcelona-inspired team a 2-0 lead that they would not relinquish, sending social media into raptures along the way.

After outshining his compatriot in the most important match of the 2019/20 Eredivisie season so far, it seems only a matter of time before Idrissi is following in Ziyech’s footsteps with a big-money move to England.

(L-R) Carel Eiting of Ajax, Oussama Idrissi of AZ Alkmaar, Lisandro Martinez of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax v AZ Alkmaar at the Johan Cruijff Arena on March 1,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch