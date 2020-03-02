'Made me laugh': £4m star says he won't join Tottenham this summer

Premier League powerhouses Spurs reportedly wanted to add Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster to Jose Mourinho's ranks.

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has quite literally laughed off speculation linking him with a summer move to Tottenham Hotspur, appearing with Jim White on talkSPORT (2 February, 12:00pm).

With one of the Premier League’s most reliable shot-stoppers set to become a free agent in the summer, Foster could be a man in demand once the 2019/20 season comes to an end.

The Telegraph reported on Sunday that Tottenham have identified 36-year-old Foster as a top target with the evergreen shot-stopper certainly capable of challenging Hugo Lloris for the number one spot in North London, on current form at least.

But, despite facing an uncertain future at Vicarage Road, the one-time Manchester United glovesman has made it clear that he won’t be linking up with Jose Mourinho any time soon.

“(The links with Spurs) made me laugh,” said the £4 million fans' favourite. “Its complete paper talk. I can categorically say (I’ve had no contact with anybody else).

“I’m not trying to leave Watford. I’m very much enjoying my football.”

Foster will be 37 by the time the season comes to an end but his advancing years should not stop Watford from handing a new deal to a man who has proven himself time and time again to be a genuine match-winner at Premier League level.

The former England international is at the peak of his powers right now and, while Watford are still in the relegation mire despite Saturday’s famous 3-0 thrashing of Liverpool, they would be much worse off without Foster between the sticks.