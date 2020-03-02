Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

'Huge admiration': Nuno pays tribute to Tottenham man after Wolves win

Danny Owen
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Jose Mourinho's Spurs in a dramatic Premier League clash on Sunday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Nuno Espirito Santo admits he has ‘huge admiration’ for Jose Mourinho after his Wolverhampton Wanderers side stunned Tottenham Hotspur on their own soil yesterday, in quotes reported by the Sun (2 February, Goals Pull-Out, page 5).

In a clash between two Portuguese tacticians, the relative youngster came out on top against a man 11 years his senior.

A typically stylish Raul Jimenez strike, set up in magical fashion by the in-form Diogo Jota, saw Wolves triumph 3-2 in North London and leapfrog Spurs in the Premier League table.

 

And Nuno was understandably thrilled to claim three points in a game that held special significance for the former Valencia coach. He was a goalkeeper at Porto when Mourinho was still cultivating his ‘special one’ image, winning the UEFA Cup and Champions League together in the early 2000s.

“I have huge admiration for Jose,” Nuno admitted.

Manager Jose Mourinho of Manchester United and Manager Nuno Espirito Santo of Wolverhampton Wanderers watch from the dugout during the Premier League match between Manchester United and...

“Tottenham are an amazing team and can create so many problems. The second half (for Wolves) was much, much better and the movements for the goal were good.”

Nuno told Sky Sports in late-2018 that Mourinho taught him ‘ how to win’ at Porto and it is fair to say the apprentice is building a managerial reputation to rival that of his experienced master.

Wolves have gone from the middle of the Championship to the top end of the Premier League since Nuno took over at Molineux in 2017 and, with the Black Country giants reaching the latter stages of the Europa League, he will be hoping to replicate Mourinho’s UEFA Cup triumph of 17 years ago.

Nuno Valente of FC Porto hugs his manager Jose Dos Santos Mourinho after winning the Champions League during the UEFA Champions League Final match between AS Monaco and FC Porto at the...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch