'Definitely surprised me': Everton star stunned by 'class' Toffees teammate

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are flying under Carlo Ancelotti and the return of Andre Gomes at Goodison Park has certainly done the Toffees some good.

Andre Gomes returned from a broken ankle in double quick time and the rapid recovery of the Portuguese international has left his Everton teammate Mason Holgate stunned, while speaking to the Toffees’ official website.

Back in November, an intriguing clash between Tottenham and Everton at Goodison Park was overshadowed by a sickening injury blow.

After an innocuous challenge from a distraught Son Heung-Min, Gomes was left writhing in agony on the Merseyside turf, eyes bulging and ankle shattered.

So it is fair to say that, when watching the former Barcelona ace carried from the pitch on a stretcher, virtually no one expected him to the back in action, dominating Premier League matches just four months later.

But, not only has the £22 million Gomes returned well ahead of schedule, he also looks back to his barnstorming best at the heart of the Everton midfield.

“You can see Andre’s class,” Holgate said. “He’s definitely surprised me, just how fast he has come back. Not only to come back, but he looks like he’s not been away.

“He’s flying into things. You see people come back from injuries like that and they might change their games a little bit to begin with.

"But he’s come back straight away and had a really good influence.”

Holgate himself has been in superb form of late, sparking links of a £30 million move to Manchester City (Mirror). But Carlo Ancelotti is understandably desperate to hang onto a ball-playing centre-half tipped to follow in the footsteps of former Toffees’ team-mate John Stones.

And, if Holgate stays and Gomes continues his remarkable resurgence, Everton look well placed to continue going from strength to strength under Ancelotti.