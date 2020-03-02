Quick links

Club chief predicts reported £10m Crystal Palace target will move this summer

Danny Owen
Premier League Crystal Palace could reportedly sign Eintracht Frankfurt's Bundesliga ace Filip Kostic as Wilfried Zaha's replacement.

Eintracht Frankfurt chief Wolfgang Steubing has admitted to BILD that it will be almost impossible to hold on to Crystal Palace target Filip Kostic for much longer.

One of the most underrated attackers in the Bundesliga could finally be set for a big-money move across the continent this summer.

The former Hamburg and Stuttgart winger has taken his game to a whole new level since moving to Frankfurt and, while in the midst of the best season of his career, the Sun (23 February, page 63) reports that he has emerged as a £10 million target for Crystal Palace.

 

The Eagles are apparently preparing for life without talismanic forward Wilfried Zaha and believe Kostic, an old-school, chalk-booted winger with 12 goals and 14 assists to his name, could fill the void created by an influential Ivorian.

And, according to Steubing, an imminent departure could be on the cards.

"(I) don't think we can keep Kostic!” the chairman of the Eintracht Frankfurt supervisory board has admitted.

Frankfurt, Europa League semi-finalists last season, saw each of their much-vaunted front three, Sebastien Haller, Luka Jovic and Ante Rebic, leave the Commerzbank Arena last summer and it remains to be seen whether Adi Hutter’s squad will be picked apart again 12 months on.

With pace and power in abundance, plus an ever-improving end-product, you can understand why Kostic has been tipped to follow in Haller and Jovic’s footsteps.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

