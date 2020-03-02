Quick links

Darren Ferguson makes comment about Leeds' performance against Hull

Leeds United ran out 4-0 winners over Hull City at the weekend

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has said to his side’s official account on Youtube that he wants his team to emulate Leeds United.

Leeds won 4-0 on Saturday, as the dismantled a struggling Hull side.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men went in front early on and they never took their foot off the gas.

Leeds were ruthless in the latter stages, as they racked up a heavy scoreline.

 

And Ferguson has suggested that his Peterborough side, who let a lead slip against Burton Albion, need to be more like Leeds.

“I’ve said to the players if you go ahead, you need to get another goal,” he said.

“If you go one goal ahead you want to go and bury them, that’s what teams that get promoted will do. I watched the game this morning and Leeds just went a buried Hull, that’s what I need.”

Marcelo Bielsa the manager of Leeds United look on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

Leeds’ win over Hull has boosted confidence that they will get over the line this term.

The Whites have overcome a poor run of form, and have now won their last four matches on the spin.

Leeds have now built up a five point advantage over third placed Fulham in the Championship standings, with just 10 games left to play this season.

Ferguson’s Peterborough side, meanwhile, are sat in seventh place in the League One table.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

