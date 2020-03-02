Danny Murphy says £47m star could get in Liverpool's team

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool perhaps need one creative midfielder - but Premier League rivals Mancheser United have already snapped up Bruno Fernandes.

Danny Murphy has been blown away by Bruno Fernandes’s impact at Manchester United, telling talkSPORT (2 February, 10am) that the 'superstar' Portugal international could get into Liverpool’s midfield.

As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been at pains to point out, the former Sporting Lisbon captain looks every inch the player a sleeping giant have needed for years in order to awaken them from their slumber.

Fernandes already looks an absolute snip even at £47 million (BBC), showcasing his laser-like shooting skills with a trademark long-ranger in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Everton. And, if his early displays in the famous red shirt are anything to go by, this supremely gifted playmaker could be Manchester United’s answer to a Kevin de Bruyne or a Christian Eriksen.

Liverpool may be the current Kings of Europe and runaway Premier League leaders but Anfield hero Murphy believes that, in hindsight, his old employers would have jumped at the chance to bring Fernandes to Merseyside.

“Liverpool? Hindsight is a wonderful thing but yeah he’d have a chance of getting in Liverpool’s (midfield) three, that’s for sure,” said the 2001 treble winner.

“He’s sensational. He’s a superstar. (Manchester United) have got an absolute superstar.

“Everyone else has missed a trick. He’s got a great shot, first and foremost, brilliant on set-plays which is very important these days. He’s athletic and quick, glides across the pitch.”

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum are in the midst of arguably the best seasons of their careers but, while Liverpool’s midfield is high on perspiration, it is perhaps a little lacking in the inspiration department.

For all their considerable strengths, none of the options at Klopp’s disposal share Fernandes’s all-too-rare ability to open up defences with a perfectly-weighted through ball or thump 25 yarders into the corner on an almost weekly basis.