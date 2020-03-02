Does Daniel Ricciardo have a girlfriend in 2020? Drive to Survive fans curious about Netflix star’s love life

Season 2 of Netflix's Drive to Survive is here and gives fans a closer look than ever at the world's premier motorsport.

Formula 1 is renowned for being one of the most exclusive sports in the world.

While football leagues boast player numbers in the hundreds, Formula 1 features just 20 drivers.

Not only that but the wealth in the sport makes matters even less inviting for fans.

However, that image of F1's exclusivity is slowly shifting with the likes of Netflix's Drive to Survive docuseries helping to lift the lid on one of the world's most prestigious sports.

Drive to Survive season 2

After wowing fans in March 2019, Drive to Survive returned to Netflix on February 28th, 2020 and offers up more of the thrills, spills and expletive-filled Guenther Steiner rants.

The series excels as it not only details the on-track action but also sheds some light on the behind-the-scenes world of F1, whether it be team meetings at the factory or a driver's trip to the shops.

Daniel Ricciardo in Drive to Survive

Daniel Ricciardo is easily one of the most likeable characters in Formula 1 as his cheeky attitude and permanent smile have endeared him to millions of fans worldwide.

That has only increased since Netflix's Drive to Survive series began as the Australian driver features heavily in both seasons 1 and 2 of the docuseries.

We see everything from his training regime and hobbies to his family life and fierce racing attitude.

But one thing that Netflix has not delved into is whether or not Daniel Ricciardo is currently in a relationship or not.

Does Daniel Ricciardo have a girlfriend in 2020?

Unconfirmed.

Daniel Ricciardo's humour and charm has undoubtedly won him plenty of fans in the F1 world but away from the track, the 30-year-old Australian tries to keep as much of his private life away from the spotlight as he can.

After breaking up with his childhood sweetheart, Jemma Boskovich, in 2016, it's rumoured that Ricciardo has been in relationships with former Red Bull colleague Annemarie Horbass and Australian model Jessica Gomes while neither has been confirmed or led to anything serious.

As a result, at the time of writing, while it's unconfirmed, it's widely assumed that Ricciardo is single.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive are available to stream now on Netflix after season 2 released on February 28th, 2020.