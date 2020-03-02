Quick links

Dalglish says six-figure man could ‘become a big, big player’ for Rangers

Subhankar Mondal
Kenny Dalglish takes part in a Q&A during Day 3 of the Betfred British Masters at Hillside Golf Club on May 11, 2019 in Southport, United Kingdom.
Glasgow Rangers defender George Edmundson is rated highly by Sir Kenny Dalglish.

George Edmundson of Rangers FC celebrates the victory at the end of the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de...George Edmundson of Rangers

Celtic legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has spoken highly of Rangers central defender George Edmundson in The Sunday Post.

The former Liverpool forward was impressed with the performance of Edmundson for Rangers in their win against Sporting Braga in the Europa League last week.

Dalglish believes that the 22-year-old central defender has a bright future ahead of him and could become a major player for Steven Gerrard’s side in the coming years.

 

Dalglish wrote in The Sunday Post: “Indeed, every Rangers player played well. You cannot win at that level, especially away from home, when everyone is not on top of their game at crucial moments.

“George Edmundson absolutely typified that with a solid display. He kept it simple and played to his limitations. And I mean that as a compliment.

“I believe he cost in the region of £700,000 from Oldham Athletic last summer. Well, he paid back every penny of that transfer fee last Wednesday night with his stunning performance.

“At just 22, it is clear he has a bright future and could go on to become a big, big player for Rangers. Steven must be delighted at the progress the youngster has made."

George Edmundson (C) and Sheyi Ojo of Rangers FC celebrate the victory at the end of the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at...

Stats

Edmundson joined Rangers from Oldham Athletic in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £700,000.

The 22-year-old central defender has made two starts and three substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for the Gers so far this season, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Against Braga in the Europa League last week, the youngster had a pass accuracy of 76.5%, won three headers, took 31 touches, made one tackle, one interception and eight clearances, according to WhoScored.

Rangers will face German club Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League Round of 16 this season.

Kenny Dalglish spotted during the annual Celebrity Cup golf tournament at Celtic Manor Resort on July 4, 2015 in Newport, Wales. The Celebrity Cup sees celebrities from England, Wales,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

