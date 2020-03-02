Dalglish says six-figure man could ‘become a big, big player’ for Rangers

Glasgow Rangers defender George Edmundson is rated highly by Sir Kenny Dalglish.

George Edmundson of Rangers



Celtic legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has spoken highly of Rangers central defender George Edmundson in The Sunday Post.

The former Liverpool forward was impressed with the performance of Edmundson for Rangers in their win against Sporting Braga in the Europa League last week.

Dalglish believes that the 22-year-old central defender has a bright future ahead of him and could become a major player for Steven Gerrard’s side in the coming years.

Dalglish wrote in The Sunday Post: “Indeed, every Rangers player played well. You cannot win at that level, especially away from home, when everyone is not on top of their game at crucial moments.

“George Edmundson absolutely typified that with a solid display. He kept it simple and played to his limitations. And I mean that as a compliment.

“I believe he cost in the region of £700,000 from Oldham Athletic last summer. Well, he paid back every penny of that transfer fee last Wednesday night with his stunning performance.

“At just 22, it is clear he has a bright future and could go on to become a big, big player for Rangers. Steven must be delighted at the progress the youngster has made."

Stats

Edmundson joined Rangers from Oldham Athletic in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £700,000.

The 22-year-old central defender has made two starts and three substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for the Gers so far this season, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Against Braga in the Europa League last week, the youngster had a pass accuracy of 76.5%, won three headers, took 31 touches, made one tackle, one interception and eight clearances, according to WhoScored.

Rangers will face German club Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League Round of 16 this season.