Coach responds when asked if he’ll replace Steven Gerrard at Rangers

Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has raised doubts over his Ibrox future.

Kevin Thomson has responded to a post on Twitter that he will replace Rangers manager Steven Gerrard in the Ibrox hotseat.

Gerrard dropped a bombshell on Saturday evening, as the Rangers manager suggested to The Scottish Sun that he is considering his position at the club.

The Liverpool legend made the comments following his side’s exit from the Scottish Cup on Saturday evening.

Thomson is working as a youth coach at Rangers, and he has made it clear that Gerrard is not going to leave Ibrox.

The 35-year-old former Rangers midfielder has responded to a post on Twitter stating that he and fellow Gers coach Peter Lovenkrands will take charge of the first team until the end of the season with Gerrard set to step down, stating that it is not the case.

Thomson wrote on Twitter: “Manager not going anywhere, he’s a winner, be hurting like the rest of the lads. Just the way it is, you’ll always be judged, he will accept that. Myself and the rest of the academy desperate for them to do well, it effects us all, if it dont you shouldn’t be at the club!”

Rangers stay

It is hard to see Gerrard leave now, especially as Rangers have progressed to the last-16 stage of the Europa League this season.

Perhaps the Liverpool legend could decide to leave the Ibrox club in the summer of 2020, but for now, he is likely to stay and carry on at Rangers.