Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Coach responds when asked if he’ll replace Steven Gerrard at Rangers

Subhankar Mondal
Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers on the touch line during the Scottish Cup Quarter Final match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on February 29, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has raised doubts over his Ibrox future.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers on the touch line during the Scottish Cup Quarter Final match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on February 29, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Kevin Thomson has responded to a post on Twitter that he will replace Rangers manager Steven Gerrard in the Ibrox hotseat.

Gerrard dropped a bombshell on Saturday evening, as the Rangers manager suggested to The Scottish Sun that he is considering his position at the club.

Subscribe

The Liverpool legend made the comments following his side’s exit from the Scottish Cup on Saturday evening.

 

Thomson is working as a youth coach at Rangers, and he has made it clear that Gerrard is not going to leave Ibrox.

The 35-year-old former Rangers midfielder has responded to a post on Twitter stating that he and fellow Gers coach Peter Lovenkrands will take charge of the first team until the end of the season with Gerrard set to step down, stating that it is not the case.

Thomson wrote on Twitter: “Manager not going anywhere, he’s a winner, be hurting like the rest of the lads. Just the way it is, you’ll always be judged, he will accept that. Myself and the rest of the academy desperate for them to do well, it effects us all, if it dont you shouldn’t be at the club!”

Rangers stay

It is hard to see Gerrard leave now, especially as Rangers have progressed to the last-16 stage of the Europa League this season.

Perhaps the Liverpool legend could decide to leave the Ibrox club in the summer of 2020, but for now, he is likely to stay and carry on at Rangers.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers looks on during the Scottish Cup Quarter Final match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on February 29, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch