Cascarino raves over Moyes tactical decision against Southampton

Tony Cascarino wondered why it took West Ham so long to give Sebastien Haller a partner.





Tony Cascarino has praised West Ham manager David Moyes for partnering Michail Antonio and Sebastien Haller in attack during the weekend 3-1 win over Southampton.

In the Times, Cascarino did wonder why it has taken so long for Haller to get a partner given that his success in Germany last season as part of a striking duo.

He said: "When you spend a lot of money on a player you will have done a lot of scouting first, so I can only presume West Ham saw plenty of Sébastien Haller at Eintracht Frankfurt last season and realised the importance of Luka Jovic playing alongside him. But then they have played him alone up front for most of this campaign.

"On Saturday, though, he was paired with Michail Antonio against a decent Southampton defence and West Ham looked a completely different team. Both played really well and both scored. What took them so long?"





David Moyes is a naturally cautious manager and he showed that in the away game against Manchester City last month - but perhaps that much was a turning point.

He got plenty of criticism for his safety first approach that night and it seemed something had changed when they went to Anfield last week.

Fortune perhaps favours the brave and that's the approach Moyes took into the weekend match, which got him the reward of a crucial win.

It's not too surprising that Moyes is getting more out of Haller with more support around him and the challenge is to keep it going to get enough points to survive.



