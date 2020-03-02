Quick links

Cascarino raves over Moyes tactical decision against Southampton

Sam Preston
Sebastien Haller of West Ham United in action with James Ward-Prowse (L) and William Smallbone (C) of Southampton during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Southampton FC...
Tony Cascarino wondered why it took West Ham so long to give Sebastien Haller a partner.

Sebastien Haller of West Ham United celebrates with teammates Issa Diop and Michail Antonio during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Southampton FC at London Stadium on...

Tony Cascarino has praised West Ham manager David Moyes for partnering Michail Antonio and Sebastien Haller in attack during the weekend 3-1 win over Southampton.

In the Times, Cascarino did wonder why it has taken so long for Haller to get a partner given that his success in Germany last season as part of a striking duo.

 

He said: "When you spend a lot of money on a player you will have done a lot of scouting first, so I can only presume West Ham saw plenty of Sébastien Haller at Eintracht Frankfurt last season and realised the importance of Luka Jovic playing alongside him. But then they have played him alone up front for most of this campaign.

"On Saturday, though, he was paired with Michail Antonio against a decent Southampton defence and West Ham looked a completely different team. Both played really well and both scored. What took them so long?"

David Moyes of West Ham United gives instructions during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Southampton FC at London Stadium on February 29, 2020 in London, United...

David Moyes is a naturally cautious manager and he showed that in the away game against Manchester City last month - but perhaps that much was a turning point.

He got plenty of criticism for his safety first approach that night and it seemed something had changed when they went to Anfield last week.

Fortune perhaps favours the brave and that's the approach Moyes took into the weekend match, which got him the reward of a crucial win.

It's not too surprising that Moyes is getting more out of Haller with more support around him and the challenge is to keep it going to get enough points to survive.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Southampton FC at London Stadium on February 29, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

