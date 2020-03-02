Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Carlo Ancelotti thinks Everton player who ‘did well’ yesterday 'could do better’

Subhankar Mondal
Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on March 01, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Jordan Pickford was in action for Everton against Manchester United at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Jordan Pickford of Everton FC during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on March 1, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has told BBC Sport that Jordan Pickford could have done better against Manchester United.

Although Ancelotti believes that the England international goalkeeper did well against United, there were times when the 25-year-old could have done better.

The Toffees played out a 1-1 draw with United at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

 

Ancelotti told BBC Sport about Pickford: "He did well. I don't want to judge individual performances.

“He tried to do his best - sometimes it was good and sometimes he could do better, but this is the life of the goalkeeper.”

Jordan Pickford of Everton FC during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on March 1, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Mixed performance

Pickford was at fault for the goal that United scored, and it was a mistake that was all too familiar for Everton fans.

However, there were other occasions when the former Sunderland goalkeeper made some very good saves, including one late on.

It was quite a mixed performance from Pickford, who clearly needs to do better and add more consistency to his game.

Top-four challenge

Despite their failure to win against United, Everton remain in the hunt for a place in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

The Merseyside outfit are 11th in the standings at the moment with 37 points from 28 matches, eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on March 01, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

