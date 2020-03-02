'Best news in months': Some Rangers fans react to rumour about linked-away Ibrox talent

Rangers look set to keep defender Leon King at Ibrox.

Rangers aren't having a great spell at the moment, and fans will be desperate for any sort of positive news to raise spirits.

The Gers lost once again on Saturday by falling to a 1-0 defeat at Hearts, with their domestic form a real problem for boss Steven Gerrard.

European success against Braga hasn't papered over the cracks at Ibrox, and fans are pretty fed up with the performances of established players.

Fans may now want to see some young players given a chance, with the likes of Nathan Patterson, Kai Kennedy and Dapo Mebude all knocking on the door.

Now, the Daily Record report that Rangers are set to tie down defender Leon King to a new contract, amid interest from Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham.

The 16-year-old defender will pen a deal until 2022, signing his first professional contract whilst becoming one of the highest-paid youngsters in the club's history.

King has been touted for a bright future, and with Rangers' defence creaking of late, some want to see him given a chance in the first team as soon as he signs that deal.

Some believe that he deserves a chance if more experienced players aren't going to perform, with others claiming that this is the best news in months, praising the club for ensuring he stays put.

Get him in the team. I'd rather have 16 year olds playing their hearts out and losing than the unprofessional, uncaring dross that dare to pull on the badge we currently have. — Tom Johnstone (@tomjohnstone) March 1, 2020

That's best news we've had since beating them. Get him in beside big Helander going forward. — Rangers Da (@lordcarson20) March 1, 2020

Best news in months , full credit to to board etc , Well done Leon — Mark Hovis Junior (@MarkGillespie9) March 1, 2020

Was told he was going to man city, resigned myself to another gilmour, great news — david morrison (@bigdavie32) March 1, 2020

Let’s get him in the first team squad and some minutes on the pitch. — Allan Woods (@woods_al) March 2, 2020

Hope he gets a chance next season. If he's good enough he's old enough — Copaciousdave (@copaciousdave) March 1, 2020

Announce first team squad inclusion — Bob Voyage (@bobvoyage) March 2, 2020

Put him in now give him a taste eh it can’t be worse than some wasters in squad — Jaffa11 (@Watp36) March 1, 2020

Excellent. It's about time we started seeing our talented youngsters come through to the 1st team. https://t.co/lrt74elgCE — SkutexAribo (@skoosh1) March 1, 2020

We need more Scottish players in the team imo, technically good but ready to run through brick walls for success. Hopefully, in a couple of years, this boy will be ready to do just that. https://t.co/z6lsOyC0MU — (@Jens1872) March 1, 2020