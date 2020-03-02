Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

'Best news in months': Some Rangers fans react to rumour about linked-away Ibrox talent

Olly Dawes
Rangers fans pour out of the stand onto the pitch as Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game with his team mates during the Ladbrokes Scottish...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers look set to keep defender Leon King at Ibrox.

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium

Rangers aren't having a great spell at the moment, and fans will be desperate for any sort of positive news to raise spirits.

The Gers lost once again on Saturday by falling to a 1-0 defeat at Hearts, with their domestic form a real problem for boss Steven Gerrard.

Subscribe

European success against Braga hasn't papered over the cracks at Ibrox, and fans are pretty fed up with the performances of established players.

 

Fans may now want to see some young players given a chance, with the likes of Nathan Patterson, Kai Kennedy and Dapo Mebude all knocking on the door.

Now, the Daily Record report that Rangers are set to tie down defender Leon King to a new contract, amid interest from Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham.

The 16-year-old defender will pen a deal until 2022, signing his first professional contract whilst becoming one of the highest-paid youngsters in the club's history.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium is seen ahead of the EURO 2016 Qualifier match between Scotland and Georgia at Ibrox Stadium on October 11, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland.

King has been touted for a bright future, and with Rangers' defence creaking of late, some want to see him given a chance in the first team as soon as he signs that deal.

Some believe that he deserves a chance if more experienced players aren't going to perform, with others claiming that this is the best news in months, praising the club for ensuring he stays put.

Rangers fans pour out of the stand onto the pitch as Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game with his team mates during the Ladbrokes Scottish...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch