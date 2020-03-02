Quick links

BBC Sport pundit claims Everton player had a 'nightmare' and should be 'embarrassed'

John Verrall
Jordan Pickford of Everton acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on March 01, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was beaten by a long-distance shot from Bruno Fernandes yesterday.

Garth Crooks has told BBC Sport that he thought Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had a ‘nightmare’ against Manchester United yesterday.

Everton drew 1-1 with United, in a game which neither side’s goalkeeper managed to impress.

United stopper David De Gea firstly gifted Everton a goal, and then Pickford returned the favour.

England’s number one let in a Bruno Fernandes shot from distance, which he really should have saved.

And Crooks said: “United's David de Gea and Everton's Jordan Pickford both had nightmares.

 

“Fortunately, United had Bruno Fernandes. His goal embarrassed Pickford, although to be fair to the England goalkeeper, he did recover somewhat.”

Pickford seemingly got down slowly to Fernandes’s shot, and failed to palm it around the post.

It was the latest in a sequence of errors that the Everton goalkeeper has made this term, with his form now raising big questions.

Pickford could be in danger of losing his England place ahead of Euro 2020, unless he can find form between now and the end of the season.

The 25-year-old did make a fine double save towards the end to deny United a winner, but his error is what was most memorable.

Everton’s draw with United has left them sat in 11th place in the Premier League table.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

