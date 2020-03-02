BBC Sport pundit claims Everton player had a 'nightmare' and should be 'embarrassed'

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was beaten by a long-distance shot from Bruno Fernandes yesterday.

Garth Crooks has told BBC Sport that he thought Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had a ‘nightmare’ against Manchester United yesterday.

Everton drew 1-1 with United, in a game which neither side’s goalkeeper managed to impress.

United stopper David De Gea firstly gifted Everton a goal, and then Pickford returned the favour.

England’s number one let in a Bruno Fernandes shot from distance, which he really should have saved.

And Crooks said: “United's David de Gea and Everton's Jordan Pickford both had nightmares.

“Fortunately, United had Bruno Fernandes. His goal embarrassed Pickford, although to be fair to the England goalkeeper, he did recover somewhat.”

Pickford seemingly got down slowly to Fernandes’s shot, and failed to palm it around the post.

It was the latest in a sequence of errors that the Everton goalkeeper has made this term, with his form now raising big questions.

Pickford could be in danger of losing his England place ahead of Euro 2020, unless he can find form between now and the end of the season.

The 25-year-old did make a fine double save towards the end to deny United a winner, but his error is what was most memorable.

Everton’s draw with United has left them sat in 11th place in the Premier League table.