BBC pundit thinks West Ham goalscorer lacks ‘finesse’, criticises fans

West Ham United won against Southampton at the weekend.

Garth Crooks has spoken highly of West Ham United winger Michail Antonio on BBC Sport, but he has criticised the fans for their protests against the club's bosses.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward was impressed with the display produced by Antonio during West Ham’s win against Southampton at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest winger scored for the Hammers in the 54th minute and had a generally good game.

According to WhoScored, Antonio took two shots and both were on target, played four key passes, had a pass accuracy of 81.8%, took 41 touches, attempted one dribble, made one tackle, and put in four crosses.

Crooks has praised the 29-year-old winger, but he has questioned the West Ham fans staging protests against co-chairmen David Gold and David Sullivan and vice-chairman Karren Brady before the match against Southampton.

As reported by BBC Sport, a large number of West Ham fans walked, pre-match, from Plaistow to Pudding Mill Lane station.

Crooks wrote on BBC Sport: “It might be only his second goal of the season but Antonio's work rate and general contributions to West Ham's victory over Southampton was vital. What this lad lacks in finesse, he more than makes up for in sheer determination.

“Hammers fans might be disgruntled with the owners but protesting on a matchday before a relegation battle is about to take place... is that really the time?”

The win against the Saints means that David Moyes’s side are 16th in the Premier League table at the moment with 27 points from 28 matches, level on points with third-from-bottom Bournemouth.