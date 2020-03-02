BBC pundit suggests Rangers boss could sell 28-year-old 1st-team star

James Tavernier has been a mainstay for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers since 2015.

Billy Dodds believes that Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will review James Tavernier's value to the team this summer.

The Gers' captain is having another decent season but it's a campaign that hasn't been without its fair share of controversial moments for the English defender.

Tavernier, a right-back, has endured quite a few hairy moments and made mistakes which led to Rangers conceding goals.

And Dodds reckons that Gerrard could offload him in the summer upon analysing his strengths and weaknesses.

He told BBC Sportsound: "Some of the mainstays will be getting analysed. It is the ones who have played constantly in the last two years, like Tavernier. He’s cost them big goals in big games again and that’s the captain.

“Managers are over loyal at times and I think it is coming to the point he won’t be loyal anymore."

Tavernier, who joined Rangers in 2015 under Mark Warburton, has three goals and 14 assists across all competitions this season.

To set up 14 goals as a right-back is something truly impressive and it might save Tavernier's skin at Ibrox.

Does he have an error in him? Undoubtedly, but the pros outweigh the cons with the former Wigan star - who helped the light Blues to Premiership promotion in 2016 - and it would be a surprise if Gerrard cuts him loose.