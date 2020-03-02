Quick links

BBC pundit suggests Rangers boss could sell 28-year-old 1st-team star

Shane Callaghan
27 May 2000: Billy Dodds of Rangers passes the ball during the Scottish Cup Final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park, Scotland. Rangers won 4-0. \ Mandatory Credit: Jamie McDonald
James Tavernier has been a mainstay for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers since 2015.

James Tavernier of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on February 26,...

Billy Dodds believes that Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will review James Tavernier's value to the team this summer.

The Gers' captain is having another decent season but it's a campaign that hasn't been without its fair share of controversial moments for the English defender.

Tavernier, a right-back, has endured quite a few hairy moments and made mistakes which led to Rangers conceding goals.

And Dodds reckons that Gerrard could offload him in the summer upon analysing his strengths and weaknesses.

 

He told BBC Sportsound: "Some of the mainstays will be getting analysed. It is the ones who have played constantly in the last two years, like Tavernier. He’s cost them big goals in big games again and that’s the captain.

“Managers are over loyal at times and I think it is coming to the point he won’t be loyal anymore."

Tavernier, who joined Rangers in 2015 under Mark Warburton, has three goals and 14 assists across all competitions this season.

To set up 14 goals as a right-back is something truly impressive and it might save Tavernier's skin at Ibrox.

Does he have an error in him? Undoubtedly, but the pros outweigh the cons with the former Wigan star - who helped the light Blues to Premiership promotion in 2016 - and it would be a surprise if Gerrard cuts him loose.

James Tavernier of Rangers FC reacts to his team's defeat after the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

