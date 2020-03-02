BBC pundit names club Wolves star would be perfect for

Garth Crooks praised Diogo Jota after yet another outstanding performance in the win over Tottenham.





BBC pundit Garth Crooks was full of praise for Diogo Jota's performance in Wolves' 3-2 away win against Tottenham yesterday.

He said that Jota is a Manchester United player if he ever saw one and said Wolves fans should be worried about potential transfer interest in the forward.

He said: "The Wolves forward is scoring goals for fun. I must admit I thought Wolves' Europa League commitments would find them out. On the contrary, they have developed them into a team who now must be taken seriously as Champions League contenders.

"I never thought I would be saying that but I certainly am now having seen them put Spurs away and dispatched Espanyol in midweek. Jota, however, is not just scoring some fabulous goals, he is also playing some wonderful football. His assist for Raul Jimenez to score Wolves' winner epitomised the form the Portugal international is in.

"Beware Wolves, this is a Manchester United player if ever I saw one."





Jota is absolutely on fire, with six goals across his last three games and has stepped up to the plate amid Adama Traore's injury problems.

Wolves have a small squad which puts pressure on their top talent to perform consistently and Jota is the man of the moment.

Wolves have a genuine shot at Europa League glory as well as Champions League qualification via the Premier League and with Jota on this form, they could be the ones to storm towards the top four.

His assist for the winning goal yesterday was so classy. On Manchester United, the two clubs are evenly matched on the pitch right now, going for the same goals.

United have their history but Wolves genuinely have a clearer plan of where they want to go and how to get there. Wolves are under no financial pressures to sell either.



