'Arsenal move confirmed': Gunners fans respond to James Maddison tweet

James Maddison's movement on Twitter has got Arsenal fans talking.

Arsenal fans on Twitter are calling on James Maddison to join their club this summer.

The 23-year-old playmaker is having an excellent season with Leicester City, scoring nine Premier League goals and setting up another three so far.

On this day in 2002, Arsenal icon Dennis Bergkamp scored one of the most creative goals that the league has seen with his strike away to Newcastle United.

The Gunners' official Twitter account posted a video of it and Maddison was quick to highlight the Dutchman's brilliance on social media.

And some people questioned whether he meant it What a player https://t.co/NFQyWomVWa — James Maddison (@Madders10) March 2, 2020

And here's how Arsenal fans reacted to the tweet:

Arsenal move confirmed — Haiderk786 (@Haiderk7861) March 2, 2020

Yes Madison signing for Arsenal — Arsenal Anoop (@ArsenalAnoop) March 2, 2020

Welcome to Arsenal ⚪️ — Eᴠᴇʀʏᴛʜɪɴɢ Aʀsᴇɴᴀʟ (@ArsenaIKingdom) March 2, 2020

Come to the Arsenal ❤️ — Artenal (@AFC_Aman) March 2, 2020

Come to Arsenal! We need someone to fill Bergamp’s boots — Hugo Larsson (@hugo_larsson_26) March 2, 2020

You next season for @arsenal ⚪️ — Charlie Gunner (@Pro__Bean) March 2, 2020

Arsenal are undoubtedly a bigger club than Leicester, but the Foxes is the more exciting project at this moment in time.

Brendan Rodgers's side are third in the Premier League and 13 points clear of the 10th-placed North Londoners.

Maddison is probably going to be playing Champions League football next season with Leicester, whereas Arsenal might not even qualify for the Europa League.