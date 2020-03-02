Quick links

'Arsenal move confirmed': Gunners fans respond to James Maddison tweet

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring his second and side's fourth goal with team-mates Ben Chilwell and James Maddison during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town...
James Maddison's movement on Twitter has got Arsenal fans talking.

James Maddison of Leicester City celebrates victory with Brendan Rogers the head coach

Arsenal fans on Twitter are calling on James Maddison to join their club this summer.

The 23-year-old playmaker is having an excellent season with Leicester City, scoring nine Premier League goals and setting up another three so far.

On this day in 2002, Arsenal icon Dennis Bergkamp scored one of the most creative goals that the league has seen with his strike away to Newcastle United.

The Gunners' official Twitter account posted a video of it and Maddison was quick to highlight the Dutchman's brilliance on social media.

 

And here's how Arsenal fans reacted to the tweet:

Arsenal are undoubtedly a bigger club than Leicester, but the Foxes is the more exciting project at this moment in time.

Brendan Rodgers's side are third in the Premier League and 13 points clear of the 10th-placed North Londoners.

Maddison is probably going to be playing Champions League football next season with Leicester, whereas Arsenal might not even qualify for the Europa League.

James Maddison in action during an England U21 Training Session at St Georges Park on May 27, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.

 

