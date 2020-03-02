Quick links

Arsenal

Arsenal fans react to rumours linking them with Domenico Berardi

Shamanth Jayaram
Domenico Berardi of Sassuolo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and US Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium - Citta  del Tricolore on May 26, 2019...
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Gunners are reportedly interested in signing the in-form Italian attacker.

MAPEI STADIUM, REGGIO EMILIA, ITALY - 2020

According to a report from CalcioMercato, Arsenal are interested in signing Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi in the upcoming summer window.

The Italian has been in fine form this season having scored nine goals and provided five assists in 18 starts in the Serie A. Berardi has been an option to many top clubs in the past but deals have always failed to materialise. 

Arsenal's attack, on paper, is very good but there is cause for concern. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has arguably been Arsenal's best player this season but his contract is up in less than 16 months and he could well be sold in the summer. 

 

Alexandre Lacazette has struggled for form having scored just six times in the Premier League this season. Big money summer signing Nicolas Pepe is still getting used to the physicality of the league which could tempt Mikel Arteta to go in for a new attacker. 

Naturally a right-winger, Berardi is capable of playing on the opposite side as well as through the middle. His versatility is a bonus for most clubs looking at him but unless Arsenal lose a player or two in the summer, there is no real need to make a move for him. 

Domenico Berardi of US Sassuolo celebrates after scoring his team second goal during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and Torino FC at Mapei Stadium - Città  del Tricolore on...

A few Arsenal fans weren't quite sure if he was the right fit while others had only heard of him through video games. Here's how a few of them reacted on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on February 27, 2020 in London,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch