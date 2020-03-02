Altered Carbon: What does DHF mean in Netflix series? And what do cortical stacks stand for?

Altered Carbon made its much-anticipated return on Netflix last week. But what does DHF mean?

Altered Carbon first aired in 2018, and the dystopian Netflix show is back with a second season in 2020.

The show is known for its futuristic terms which are so unique that we need a proper explanation for each one of them.

For those of you who have forgotten some of the terms on the series, let's recap what the meaning behind DHF is.

What does DHF mean?

DHF stands for Digital Human Freight. This is basically the coding that forms the human mind.



There is also the DHF backup which creates and updates a duplicate of someone's consciousness onto another cortical stack. However, the DHF backup is only available to the wealthiest people in Altered Carbon (the Meths) as it's a very expensive service.

The backup service transmits new memories to someone's cortical stack every few minutes.

The backups come handy when cortical stacks are destroyed since the backup holds the most recent experiences of their clients.

What are cortical stacks?

To understand the meaning of DHF, we also need to explain what cortical stacks on the Netflix show are.

Cortical stacks are pretty much like disks that go into someone's neck. They hold the human consciousness of the characters.

But when a stack gets destroyed, the consciousness that is inside gets killed too. Unless they have DHF backups, the memories are lost forever, leading to fatality.

What is DHF copy?

You can also copy each DHF. It's possible to make a copy of the human mind - similar to how we make a copy of a computer program.

The DHF copy is a duplicate of someone's mind.