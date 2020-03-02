Quick links

West Ham United

Southampton

Premier League

Alan Shearer stunned by West Ham ace who did something 'magnificent' vs Southampton

Danny Owen
Alan Shearer takes his position in the commentary box ahead of kick-off during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James Park on October 1, 2017 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

David Moyes' West Ham United thumped Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints 3-1 at the London Stadium with Sebastien Haller back in form.

Sebastien Haller of West Ham United celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1 during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Southampton FC at London Stadium on February...

Sebastien Haller was at his brilliant best for West Ham United during Saturday’s 3-1 triumph over Southampton with Alan Shearer hailing a return to form for the £40 million striker, speaking on Match of the Day (29 February, 10.30pm).

The Hammers’ record signing has flattered to deceive somewhat since his big-money move from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer – but the Frenchman cannot shoulder all of the blame himself.

A targetman with a fearsome leap and a velvet touch that often goes unnoticed, Haller is a centre-forward with considerable technical and physical gifts but he hasn’t been helped by a lack of service from those around him.

 

And it is no coincidence that Haller produced arguably his best performance in claret and blue on Saturday, with David Moyes going direct in an attempt to get the best out of a striker who produced 12 assists and 20 goals in his final year in Germany.

Haller out-muscled Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to get his name on the scoresheet at the London Stadium and, if it wasn’t for a tame Michail Antonio finish, would have had an ‘Assist of the Season’ contender to his name too after a sublime rabona through-ball in the second-half.

“He was a threat all afternoon, was Haller,” Shearer said. “He makes this himself, stronger than the goalkeeper and that’s a clever finish. He deserves it.

Sebastien Haller of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at The King Power Stadium on January 22, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

“Confidence? Absolutely. Have a look at the rabona, that is magnificent!”

Haller has scored in fits and bursts since moving to England but Moyes might have just discovered the way to get the best out of his number one striker.

And, surprise, surprise, it revolves around actually creating the odd chance or two.

David Moyes of West Ham United looks on during Training at Rush Green on January 28, 2020 in Romford, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch