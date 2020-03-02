Alan Shearer stunned by West Ham ace who did something 'magnificent' vs Southampton

David Moyes' West Ham United thumped Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints 3-1 at the London Stadium with Sebastien Haller back in form.

Sebastien Haller was at his brilliant best for West Ham United during Saturday’s 3-1 triumph over Southampton with Alan Shearer hailing a return to form for the £40 million striker, speaking on Match of the Day (29 February, 10.30pm).

The Hammers’ record signing has flattered to deceive somewhat since his big-money move from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer – but the Frenchman cannot shoulder all of the blame himself.

A targetman with a fearsome leap and a velvet touch that often goes unnoticed, Haller is a centre-forward with considerable technical and physical gifts but he hasn’t been helped by a lack of service from those around him.

And it is no coincidence that Haller produced arguably his best performance in claret and blue on Saturday, with David Moyes going direct in an attempt to get the best out of a striker who produced 12 assists and 20 goals in his final year in Germany.

Haller out-muscled Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to get his name on the scoresheet at the London Stadium and, if it wasn’t for a tame Michail Antonio finish, would have had an ‘Assist of the Season’ contender to his name too after a sublime rabona through-ball in the second-half.

“He was a threat all afternoon, was Haller,” Shearer said. “He makes this himself, stronger than the goalkeeper and that’s a clever finish. He deserves it.

“Confidence? Absolutely. Have a look at the rabona, that is magnificent!”

Haller has scored in fits and bursts since moving to England but Moyes might have just discovered the way to get the best out of his number one striker.

And, surprise, surprise, it revolves around actually creating the odd chance or two.