£5m player responds on Twitter to speculative 142-goal Tottenham Hotspur stat

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou left Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2019.

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has responded on Twitter to a speculative stat about him and Tottenham Hotspur.

Well-known football journalist Richard Jolly has posted an expected goal stat for Nkoudou if the winger was still at Tottenham.

The 25-year-old winger joined Turkish club Besiktas from Spurs in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £5 million.

The Frenchman moved to Tottenham from Marseille in the summer of 2016, but he failed to do much of note at the North London outfit.

The winger had loan spells at Burnley and AS Monaco during his time at Spurs before he left the Premier League outfit on a permanent basis in the summer of 2019.

According to WhoScored, the 25-year-old has made 13 starts and five substitute appearances in the Turkish Super Lig for Besiktas so far this season, scoring two goals in the process.

The winger has also played 127 minutes in the Europa League for the Turkish club this campaign, while he played two minutes in the Premier League for Spurs this season before his move to Besiktas in the summer of 2019, according to WhoScored.

Another reason why you shouldn't always pay attention to the stats https://t.co/vISfHk6oL0 — GK NKoudou (@gknkoudou) March 2, 2020