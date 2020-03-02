Quick links

Premier League

£5m player responds on Twitter to speculative 142-goal Tottenham Hotspur stat

Subhankar Mondal
Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, French player of Besiktas, poses for a photo ahead of a training session at BJK Nevzat Demir Facilities in Istanbul, Turkey on February 24, 2020.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou left Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2019.

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball during the Audi cup 2019 final match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Muenchen at Allianz Arena on July 31, 2019 in Munich,...

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has responded on Twitter to a speculative stat about him and Tottenham Hotspur.

Well-known football journalist Richard Jolly has posted an expected goal stat for Nkoudou if the winger was still at Tottenham.

The 25-year-old winger joined Turkish club Besiktas from Spurs in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £5 million.

The Frenchman moved to Tottenham from Marseille in the summer of 2016, but he failed to do much of note at the North London outfit.

 

The winger had loan spells at Burnley and AS Monaco during his time at Spurs before he left the Premier League outfit on a permanent basis in the summer of 2019.

According to WhoScored, the 25-year-old has made 13 starts and five substitute appearances in the Turkish Super Lig for Besiktas so far this season, scoring two goals in the process.

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball during the Audi cup 2019 final match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Muenchen at Allianz Arena on July 31, 2019 in Munich,...

The winger has also played 127 minutes in the Europa League for the Turkish club this campaign, while he played two minutes in the Premier League for Spurs this season before his move to Besiktas in the summer of 2019, according to WhoScored.

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, French player of Besiktas, poses for a photo ahead of a training session at BJK Nevzat Demir Facilities in Istanbul, Turkey on February 24, 2020.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch