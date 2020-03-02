£52m player addresses speculation that Arsenal want him this summer

Dayot Upamecano is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar.

Reported Arsenal target Dayot Upamecano has said that he will make a decision on his future at the end of the season, as quoted in Fussball Transfers.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing Upamecano from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old central defender has responded to speculation on his future, and he has said that he is honoured to have been linked with the Gunners.

Fussball Transfers quotes Upamecano as saying, as translated by Football.London: “I feel very comfortable in Leipzig. I love my teammates, the staff and my club.

“At the moment I am still under contract until 2021. It is my duty to continue to train well and play my games. Even if I know that there are clubs that want me, I stay on the ground with both feet, that's for sure.

"We will discuss my future with my advisors and my family at the end of the season. Naturally [I am honoured to be linked to clubs like Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Arsenal]. But as I said, I'm in Leipzig and I want to achieve my goals with the club.

“I don't feel like talking about anything else right now. I want to end the season with Leipzig in the best possible way and nothing else.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Upamecano has made 20 appearances in the Bundesliga and has played five times in the Champions League for Leipzig so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the France Under-21 international made 14 starts and one substitute appearances in the league and played four times in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.

According to Tribuna, Upamecano will cost as much as €60 million (£51.78 million) in transfer fees.

If Arsenal fail to finish in the top four of the Premier League and do not qualify for the 2020-21 Champions League campaign, then it is hard to see the North London outfit sign the talented and promising young central defender.