£25m player uses one word to describe how teammates feel after Everton draw

Michael Keane of Everton FC praises Jordan Pickford of Everton after making an important save during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on...
Everton drew 1-1 with Manchester United at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Jordan Pickford of Everton FC during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on March 1, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has told BBC Sport that the dressing room was “deflated” after the draw with Manchester United.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side played out a 1-1 draw with United at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin put the Toffees in the lead after just three minutes, but Bruno Fernandes restored parity for the Red Devils on 31 minutes.

 

Pickford, who cost the Toffees £25 million in transfer fees when they signed him from Sunderland in the summer of 2017 (as reported by BBC Sport) and was at fault for the goal that United scored, has said that the Everton players were "deflated" with the final result.

Pickford told BBC Sport: "The dressing room is deflated, I know Manchester United are a top side, but we felt we deserved the three points, we know that we are capable of doing against the big sides, and are disappointed not to get the three points, but it was a good performance.”

Jordan Pickford of Everton punches the ball clear ahead of Harry Maguire of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on...

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Goodison Park on Sunday, hosts Everton had 44% of the possession, took 16 shots of which five were on target, and earned 13 corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors United had 56% of the possession, took 14 shots of which five were on target, and earned eight corners, according to BBC Sport.

The result means that the Merseyside outfit are 11th in the Premier League table at the moment with 37 points from 28 matches, eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford celebrates a goal which was later ruled out by VAR during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on March 01,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

