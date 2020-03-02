£25m player uses one word to describe how teammates feel after Everton draw

Everton drew 1-1 with Manchester United at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has told BBC Sport that the dressing room was “deflated” after the draw with Manchester United.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side played out a 1-1 draw with United at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin put the Toffees in the lead after just three minutes, but Bruno Fernandes restored parity for the Red Devils on 31 minutes.

Pickford, who cost the Toffees £25 million in transfer fees when they signed him from Sunderland in the summer of 2017 (as reported by BBC Sport) and was at fault for the goal that United scored, has said that the Everton players were "deflated" with the final result.

Pickford told BBC Sport: "The dressing room is deflated, I know Manchester United are a top side, but we felt we deserved the three points, we know that we are capable of doing against the big sides, and are disappointed not to get the three points, but it was a good performance.”

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Goodison Park on Sunday, hosts Everton had 44% of the possession, took 16 shots of which five were on target, and earned 13 corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors United had 56% of the possession, took 14 shots of which five were on target, and earned eight corners, according to BBC Sport.

The result means that the Merseyside outfit are 11th in the Premier League table at the moment with 37 points from 28 matches, eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.