£22m player sends message to Everton fans after draw, Lineker’s take on teammate

BBC presenter Gary Lineker reacts during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool at New Meadow on January 26, 2020 in Shrewsbury, England.
Everton drew with Manchester United on Sunday.

Andre Gomes of Everton in action during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on March 01, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Everton central midfielder Andre Gomes has taken to Twitter send a message to the fans after the draw against Manchester United at the weekend.

The Toffees played out a 1-1 draw with United at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

Gomes started the match and played for 82 minutes, and the Portugal international was delighted to be back playing at home.

 

It was the first time that the former Barcelona man had started for Everton since November 3 when he suffered a fracture dislocation of his right ankle.

The 26-year-old - who cost the Toffees £22 million in transfer fees when he they signed him from Barcelona in the summer of 2019, as reported by BBC Sport - has thanked the fans, and believes that Carlo Ancelotti’s side deserved more than a point against United.

Andre Gomes of Everton battles for possession with Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on March...

Meanwhile, former Everton striker Gary Lineker has given his take on Twitter on the performance of Jordan Pickford against United.

The England international goalkeeper was at fault for the Red Devils’ goal, but he made some very good saves, including one late on.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford celebrates a goal which was later ruled out by VAR during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on March 01,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

