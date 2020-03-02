£22m player sends message to Everton fans after draw, Lineker’s take on teammate

Everton drew with Manchester United on Sunday.

Everton central midfielder Andre Gomes has taken to Twitter send a message to the fans after the draw against Manchester United at the weekend.

The Toffees played out a 1-1 draw with United at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

Gomes started the match and played for 82 minutes, and the Portugal international was delighted to be back playing at home.

It was the first time that the former Barcelona man had started for Everton since November 3 when he suffered a fracture dislocation of his right ankle.

The 26-year-old - who cost the Toffees £22 million in transfer fees when he they signed him from Barcelona in the summer of 2019, as reported by BBC Sport - has thanked the fans, and believes that Carlo Ancelotti’s side deserved more than a point against United.

Meanwhile, former Everton striker Gary Lineker has given his take on Twitter on the performance of Jordan Pickford against United.

The England international goalkeeper was at fault for the Red Devils’ goal, but he made some very good saves, including one late on.

What a feeling to be back at home, to play again in Goodison Park. Thanks for your incredible support. We deserved much more against a top side. Time to look forward for the next fight! @Everton #COYB pic.twitter.com/wzNB7kAGNw — André Gomes (@aftgomes) March 1, 2020

More dubious goalkeeping but regardless of that, Bruno Fernandes is terrific. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 1, 2020

Sensational double save from @JPickford1. The ups and downs of goalkeeping perfectly illustrated in this game. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 1, 2020