Vaughan makes prediction about ‘small club’ Leeds United after latest result

Leeds United and Hull City players take to the field during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.
Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City are Yorkshire rivals.

Leeds United celebrate a Tyler Roberts goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

Well-known Sheffield Wednesday fan Michael Vaughan has praised Leeds United on Twitter following their win against Hull City.

Leeds hammered Hull 4-0 away from home in the Yorkshire derby in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The result means that the West Yorkshire outfit’s chances of finishing in the top two of the Championship this season have been enhanced.

 

Former England international cricketer Vaughan - who is a well-known Wednesday fan - has praised Leeds on Twitter and believes that the Whites will do well in the Premier League.

Although Vaughan has taken a cheeky dig at Leeds by calling them a “small club”, he has said that he loves their head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Former Leeds midfielder Andy Couzens has revelled in the win for the visiting team in Hull.

Leeds United celebrate another goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

Automatic promotion

The win against Hull was Leeds’s fourth in a row in the Championship, and the fans must be overjoyed that the team are back in form.

There is not long to go this season, and if the Whites can maintain their consistency and not concede goals, then they should end the campaign smoothly and without any hiccups.

Liam Cooper of Leeds United heads the ball towards goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

