Rangers

Scottish Premiership

'The only one who cares': Some Rangers fans think one player deserves better after defeat

Olly Dawes
Rangers fans look on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 1, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers lost 1-0 away at Hearts on Saturday evening.

Allan McGregor of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on February 26,...

Rangers' domestic form continues to disappoint as they were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Hearts on Saturday evening.

Wednesday's Europa League win over Braga set up a last 16 clash with Bayer Leverkusen, again leaving fans hopeful of improved form back in Scotland.

Yet just like they did after beating Braga 3-2 in the first leg, Rangers fell flat in the game afterwards; last week it was a 2-2 draw at St Johnstone, this week it's a Scottish Cup exit.

 

Oliver Bozanic's second-half goal proved to be the winner for Hearts, and Rangers left Tynecastle with questions to answer as their poor form in Scotland continued.

Steven Gerrard's appears to be considering his own future, as Rangers just keep flopping in domestic games; they're 12 points behind Celtic in the title race and now out of both cup competitions.

It looks like another trophy-less season for Rangers, and fans are naturally baying for blood after so many disappointing performances at Tynecastle.

Allan McGregor of Rangers FC reacts during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on February 26, 2020...

Yet some fans did find one player to at least feel sorry for, as goalkeeper Allan McGregor seemingly has the respect of fans – even though he was partly culpable for Bozanic's winner.

Fans suggested that the veteran stopper is the only player in the Rangers side showing that they care and showing that they desperately want to win.

Others 'feel awful' for McGregor and feel that he needs to be appreciated, adding that he's the only player who understands the magnitude of playing for Rangers.

Rangers fans look on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 1, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

