'The only one who cares': Some Rangers fans think one player deserves better after defeat

Rangers lost 1-0 away at Hearts on Saturday evening.

Rangers' domestic form continues to disappoint as they were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Hearts on Saturday evening.

Wednesday's Europa League win over Braga set up a last 16 clash with Bayer Leverkusen, again leaving fans hopeful of improved form back in Scotland.

Yet just like they did after beating Braga 3-2 in the first leg, Rangers fell flat in the game afterwards; last week it was a 2-2 draw at St Johnstone, this week it's a Scottish Cup exit.

Oliver Bozanic's second-half goal proved to be the winner for Hearts, and Rangers left Tynecastle with questions to answer as their poor form in Scotland continued.

Steven Gerrard's appears to be considering his own future, as Rangers just keep flopping in domestic games; they're 12 points behind Celtic in the title race and now out of both cup competitions.

It looks like another trophy-less season for Rangers, and fans are naturally baying for blood after so many disappointing performances at Tynecastle.

Yet some fans did find one player to at least feel sorry for, as goalkeeper Allan McGregor seemingly has the respect of fans – even though he was partly culpable for Bozanic's winner.

Fans suggested that the veteran stopper is the only player in the Rangers side showing that they care and showing that they desperately want to win.

Others 'feel awful' for McGregor and feel that he needs to be appreciated, adding that he's the only player who understands the magnitude of playing for Rangers.

Are try having a laugh mate? Without McGregor we’d be many many points worse off. We need to appreciate what we’ve got with him — 92/93 (@Rangers_9293) March 1, 2020

None of them fighting for the shirt except McGregor, I genuinely feel awful for him to be honest — L1nz1 (@bluebellbabe01) February 29, 2020

McGregor deserves so much better for me — Ally More (@AlasdairMore) February 29, 2020

There's no fight in this team...



I didn't even see one Rangers player get angry but from McGregor. — Nacho Man (@nachoman18721) February 29, 2020

Actually feel sorry for McGregor, the only player who performs and has a will to win — Greg (@GregMaclean6) February 29, 2020

McGregor the only one who cares — LC (@lcrxss1) February 29, 2020

McGregor seems to be the only one who wants to win anything and that’s no right for a club like us — (@_72_rfc) February 29, 2020

All of our players apart from Allan McGregor don’t understand the size of our club and have an Aberdeen type mentality. — (@BenRFC3) February 29, 2020

Allan McGregor deserves better — Mark Pettit (@Mark24Pettit) February 29, 2020