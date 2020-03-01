Quick links

Everton

Premier League

'That is a disaster': Calvert-Lewin offers instant reaction after seeing VAR replay

Olly Dawes
Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton shoots and scores a late goal, only to see it ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during the Premier League match between Everton FC and...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton drew 1-1 at home with Manchester United today.

Everton's English striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (R) celebrates before his goal was rulled out following a VAR review during the English Premier League football match between Everton and...

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has shared his frustration after seeing a replay of his disallowed goal against Manchester United.

The Toffees made a dream start through Calvert-Lewin, as the striker closed down David De Gea to block his clearance and score a somewhat fortuitous goal.

United did peg Everton back though, as Bruno Fernandes smashed home a long-range strike, which Jordan Pickford arguably should have done better with.

 

Both sides pushed for a winner but couldn't quite find it, with Pickford producing a stunning double save – but there was late drama too.

Richarlison played in Gylfi Sigurdsson for a late chance, and when De Gea saved his effort, the ball fell back to Calvert-Lewin, whose shot cannoned off Harry Maguire and into the net.

However, Sigurdsson was still on the ground after his missed chance, and as he was in an offside position, he was adjudged to have blocked De Gea's view of the ball, so the goal was disallowed.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton shoots and scores a late goal, only to see it ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during the Premier League match between Everton FC and...

Carlo Ancelotti was sent off for his angry reaction at full time, and Calvert-Lewin wasn't too happy when he was shown a replay by Sky Sports after the game.

A clearly incensed Calvert-Lewin was absolutely baffled, claiming the decision was a 'disaster' whilst suggesting that Sigurdsson wasn't even blocking De Gea's sight of the ball.

“That is a disaster,” said Calvert-Lewin. “Oh my God, he’s not even in the line of sight!” he added.

Referee Chris Kavanagh (2R) checks witht he linesman before concluding that a goal by Everton's English striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin would not stand, during the English Premier League...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch