'That is a disaster': Calvert-Lewin offers instant reaction after seeing VAR replay

Everton drew 1-1 at home with Manchester United today.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has shared his frustration after seeing a replay of his disallowed goal against Manchester United.

The Toffees made a dream start through Calvert-Lewin, as the striker closed down David De Gea to block his clearance and score a somewhat fortuitous goal.

United did peg Everton back though, as Bruno Fernandes smashed home a long-range strike, which Jordan Pickford arguably should have done better with.

Both sides pushed for a winner but couldn't quite find it, with Pickford producing a stunning double save – but there was late drama too.

Richarlison played in Gylfi Sigurdsson for a late chance, and when De Gea saved his effort, the ball fell back to Calvert-Lewin, whose shot cannoned off Harry Maguire and into the net.

However, Sigurdsson was still on the ground after his missed chance, and as he was in an offside position, he was adjudged to have blocked De Gea's view of the ball, so the goal was disallowed.

Carlo Ancelotti was sent off for his angry reaction at full time, and Calvert-Lewin wasn't too happy when he was shown a replay by Sky Sports after the game.

A clearly incensed Calvert-Lewin was absolutely baffled, claiming the decision was a 'disaster' whilst suggesting that Sigurdsson wasn't even blocking De Gea's sight of the ball.

“That is a disaster,” said Calvert-Lewin. “Oh my God, he’s not even in the line of sight!” he added.