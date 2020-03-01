'Take him', 'Let's buy him': Some Liverpool fans want 22-year-old signed after terrorising Reds

Liverpool's unbeaten run came to an end at Watford on Saturday.
Liverpool's hopes of an invincible season are over after a shock 3-0 defeat away at relegation-threatened Watford on Saturday evening.
The Reds went down to Vicarage Road with a 44-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, and few were expecting problems against the Hornets.
However, Liverpool were flat throughout, and after a dour first half, they went behind to Ismaila Sarr's close-range finish, as he beat Andrew Robertson to the ball from Abdoulaye Doucoure's cross.
Sarr then raced clear of the Liverpool defence to add a second, nonchalantly dinking the ball over Alisson to leave Liverpool on the brink of defeat.
Sarr wasn't done though, teeing up Troy Deeney to make it 3-0 as Nigel Pearson's side produced a quite remarkable performance to leave Liverpool's unbeaten run in tatters.
Liverpool's toothless display may just lead to an attacking addition or two over the summer, and fans would love to see Sarr – a friend and international teammate of Sadio Mane – make the move to Anfield.
Some wanted him after his display against Liverpool in December, and that feeling has only grown after he terrorised the Liverpool defence on Saturday evening.
Fans urged Liverpool to sell Dejan Lovren and bring in Sarr, telling Klopp to 'take him' and potentially look to land him if Watford get relegated, just as the Reds did with Andrew Robertson at Hull City in 2017, even suggesting that he passed his 'mock test' against Liverpool ahead of a possible move.
@LFC sell lovren and use it to buy sarr please and thank you— firmino.9 (@firmino32096784) February 29, 2020
Cheeky bid for Sarr when Watford get relegated, Robertson style#LFC #YNWA— Junead (@JunjaMedia) February 29, 2020
uncle klopp pls buy Sarr. @LFC— harith (@rithsyaidi) February 29, 2020
Ismail sarr needs to come to LFC ASAP— - (@Tjtrxcxy10) February 29, 2020
Can we sign Ismaïla Sarr please?— 8⃣ (@lfcTruelsen) February 29, 2020
We are signing Sarr, aren’t we? #lfc— Furqan Aull@kh (@fabby_shabby) February 29, 2020
Let’s buy Sarr @LFC #Sarr2020 https://t.co/YWzK2TmBAE— Ryan (@RyanDonegan19) February 29, 2020
Sarr is a decent player and could be an #LFC target with Mane connection.— Tony Boyham (@TBoyham) February 29, 2020
Sarr passed his lfc mock test btw. 100% signing him in the summer— Zak (@ZakLFC7) March 1, 2020
sarr to LFC to be mane friend?— A S (@alssco) March 1, 2020
So y’all are signing sarr next season yea? @LFC ??— Nnamdi (@colourMebadHaze) March 1, 2020
Liverpool FC would bring Ismaila Sarr in summer transfer. If we can't stop him, "take him" just like #VVD #Allison #Mane #Minamino #WATLIV #LFC— 이커난(econahn) (@econahn) March 1, 2020
