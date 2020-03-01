Quick links

Steven Gerrard hints £4m star will be leaving Rangers if he's inconsistent

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers look to have found a gem in Ianis Hagi.

Steven Gerrard has revealed that no decision has been made over whether Rangers will be signing Ianis Hagi.

The 21-year-old playmaker has been a revelation since joining the Gers on a half-season loan from Genk in January.

So far, Hagi has three goals and two assists in only nine senior appearances for Rangers.

The Ibrox outfit have the option to sign him permanently this summer in what would be a £4.2 million deal, according to HLN.

 

But although Gerrard has claimed that no decision has been made on his future yet, the Rangers boss did warn that the call will hinge on how consistent the player is.

He told The Scottish Sun: "It's fantastic to be in a position where we have got the first option but I don't really have to make a decision right now.

“It's one we have time on, but he’s been fantastic so far. But only consistency keeps you at Rangers, it's as simple as that.”

This might be simple posturing from Gerrard, because it seems obvious that Hagi is a player with huge potential and, for less than £5 million, it would be an absolute steal.

He has adapted to life at Rangers like a duck to water and it's fascinating to see how much better he can become, if he stays in Glasgow the long term.

