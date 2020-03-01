Quick links

Some Rangers fans react to Steven Gerrard bombshell

Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has suggested that he could leave leave Ibrox.

Some Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to manager Steven Gerrard’s comments about his future.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, Gerrard has said that he will have a think about his future following Rangers’ defeat to Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish Cup on Saturday evening.

The Scottish Sun quotes the Liverpool legend as saying about his future at Rangers on Saturday after the match: "I need to think.

“The plan was to have a day off tomorrow, but I need to think hard about where we are at as a group. I need to do some real serious thinking in the next 24-48 hours.”

 

Some Rangers fans have given their take on Gerrard’s comments, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Gerrard was appointed the Rangers manager in the summer of 2018, and there is no doubt that the former Liverpool midfielder has made the Gers better.

After all, Rangers have progressed to the last-16 stage of the Europa League this season.

However, the Gers have not done as well as they would have liked in domestic cup competitions.

Rangers have also fallen quite a bit behind bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title this season.

However, Gerrard has been good for Rangers, who could struggle to replace him with a similar big-name manager should he decide to leave at the end of the season.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

