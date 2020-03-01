Some Rangers fans react to Steven Gerrard bombshell

Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has suggested that he could leave leave Ibrox.

Some Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to manager Steven Gerrard’s comments about his future.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, Gerrard has said that he will have a think about his future following Rangers’ defeat to Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish Cup on Saturday evening.

The Scottish Sun quotes the Liverpool legend as saying about his future at Rangers on Saturday after the match: "I need to think.

“The plan was to have a day off tomorrow, but I need to think hard about where we are at as a group. I need to do some real serious thinking in the next 24-48 hours.”

Some Rangers fans have given their take on Gerrard’s comments, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

People need to take a long hard look at themselves they are asking for Gerrard to move on.

Blinkered — Craig (@MortyCraig) March 1, 2020

I hope he stays for next season and we see what Wilson can bring in. — Sweenbot (@Sweenbot) February 29, 2020

He needs to take some of the responsibility. Continuing with the same tactics that aren’t working and haven’t been for a while, we once had a manager called warburton who also wouldn’t change formation or tactics and was slaughtered for it! He needs to get to work and fast — John (@johnscottkevan) February 29, 2020

If anyone seriously thinks we’re gonna to get a better manager than Gerrard, after all he’s done for the club, they’re deluded beyond salvation — G Man (@GMan5420) February 29, 2020

Hope he doesn't do anything rash because I think he's the right man despite mistakes. That doesnt sound good though, and publicly stating that the players dont want it as much as you is a difficult one to come back from in the dressing room — Gordon Smith (@GSmiddy) February 29, 2020

Choice between Gerrard and players? Gerrard all day long for me. — Bob K (@prophet5five) February 29, 2020

He’s made one big mistake, putting his trust in Tavernier, Morelos, Davis, and McGregor that’s our big game players, to a man they’ve let him down tonight big time. — Bob K (@prophet5five) February 29, 2020

Serial losers like Tav ,Jack,Goldson and Halliday along with youngsters like OJO ,Kamara,Kent , Aribo and their inconsistent games will never win titles or cups. — G450 x2 RFC. (@racingfront) February 29, 2020

Absolutely love Gerrard and even have faith in his staff that they want to be here and achieve at Rangers. Gerrard was right to build this team up, give them confidence and opportunity but in the summer we'll see change yet again as the club looks to build on strong foundations. — Steven KIRKLAND (@StevenKIRKLAND7) March 1, 2020

Steven Gerrard has put rangers back where they belong this man has worked wonders with a tiny budget and repaid the money for all of his signings with this years run in Europe, he’s had a few players injured namely helander bump on the road chin up Steven Gerrard we’re all proud! — Wee Jynx (@Jynx28528602) February 29, 2020

Hope he stays. — binary dee (@binary_dee) February 29, 2020

Stay — towmcalledmalice (@bittersestpill) February 29, 2020

Just go from a rangers fan in general — DuncanCampbell (@dunky1991) February 29, 2020

Gerrard was appointed the Rangers manager in the summer of 2018, and there is no doubt that the former Liverpool midfielder has made the Gers better.

After all, Rangers have progressed to the last-16 stage of the Europa League this season.

However, the Gers have not done as well as they would have liked in domestic cup competitions.

Rangers have also fallen quite a bit behind bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title this season.

However, Gerrard has been good for Rangers, who could struggle to replace him with a similar big-name manager should he decide to leave at the end of the season.