SkySports pundit says Wolves have a player who is ‘phenomenal’

Charlie Nicholas has raved about Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore on Skysports.com ahead of the game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The former Arsenal forward believes that Traore will be a threat for Tottenham in the Premier League game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Nicholas wrote on Skysports.com: “Wolves are a real handful going forward. Adama Traore's strength and pace is phenomenal. He looked like he always had that potential and is a real danger.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Traore has made 21 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Wolves so far this season, scoring four goals and providing seven assists in the process.

The former Aston Villa winger has also made four starts and three substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Wanderers, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Threat for Tottenham Hotspur

With Tottenham having not looked defensively great in recent weeks, Traore’s pace and quality will be a worry for head coach Jose Mourinho.

Wolves are an attack-minded team, and if they take the lead in the game, then it is going to be hard for Spurs even at home, especially as they do not have star striker Harry Kane.