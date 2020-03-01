Sam Allardyce highlights Steven Gerrard mistake following latest Rangers defeat

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was deflated after the latest defeat at Hearts.

Former manager Sam Allardyce has told beIN Sports that Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has made a mistake with his latest post-match comments.

Rangers followed up their European heroics with another domestic set-back. The Gers were dumped out of the Scottish Cup following a 1-0 defeat at Hearts.

The former Liverpool captain raised doubts over his future at Ibrox. He told reporters he has plenty of thinking to do over the next 24 to 48 hours (Daily Mail).

Speaking to beIN Sports, Allardyce believes it was an error on his part to publicly display negative emotions about his future.

"Publicly you’ve got to show a front up for your players that you’re right behind them. Players can sense when you’re not performing at your best [as a manager] and that will affect them," he said.

"You’ve got to be brave enough to overcome however down you feel. He is putting his own position in doubt. I don’t think he will [walk away] but somebody needs to pick him up, particularly his staff."

Rangers have endured an inconsistent past six weeks.

The Ibrox club reached the last 16 in the Europa League after a 4-2 aggregate win over Braga, despite trailing 2-0 at home in the first leg. Their reward is a clash with German club Bayer Leverkusen.

Domestically, however, Gers have gone off the boil somewhat after winning 2-1 against Scottish Premiership title rivals Celtic at Celtic Park just before the New Year.

Two defeats and two draws in their last eight league games now sees them trail Celtic by 12 points. To make matters worse, their second defeat at Hearts in six weeks means they will go another season without a trophy unless they can pull off a minor miracle.