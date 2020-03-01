‘Ridiculous’: Jamie Carragher makes claim about Everton and Aston Villa fans

Both Aston Villa and Everton are in the Premier League.

Jamie Carragher has stated in The Telegraph that he does not think that Everton fans will be happy winning a cup competition if it meant getting relegated from the Premier League.

The Liverpool legend made the comments while discussing about some Aston Villa fans happy to win the EFL Cup final against Manchester City even if it came at the expense of going back down to the Championship.

Carragher does not think that Villa fans should take that option, if they had it, and he believes that Everton supporters will not take a cup competition win over playing in the second tier of English football.

Carragher wrote in The Telegraph: “There is no way Everton, for example, would be happy winning their first trophy since 1995 if it meant they went down. To even invite the conversation is ridiculous.

“Until this week I thought Aston Villa fans felt exactly like Evertonians, given their similarities - giants of the English game who you always believe can be a force again with the right investment and leadership.

“Presumably having experienced the trauma of three years outside the Premier League- and come to terms with the gulf in wealth between Villa and those they once challenged and beat to league titles - a sense of resignation has set in that those days will not return to Birmingham anytime soon.”

Winning the EFL Cup

City will head into the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London as favourites, and it is hard to see Pep Guardiola’s side lose if they play to their maximum.

However, Villa will not be scared to play their natural game against City, as they have done well to reach thus far in the competition.

Dean Smith’s side are in real danger of getting relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season, but a win against City in the EFL Cup will be a massive boost to their confidence in their quest for survival in the top flight of English football.