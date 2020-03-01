Quick links

Aston Villa

Everton

Premier League

‘Ridiculous’: Jamie Carragher makes claim about Everton and Aston Villa fans

Subhankar Mondal
Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on January 19, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Both Aston Villa and Everton are in the Premier League.

Jamie Carragher during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and RB Salzburg at Anfield on October 2, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Jamie Carragher has stated in The Telegraph that he does not think that Everton fans will be happy winning a cup competition if it meant getting relegated from the Premier League.

The Liverpool legend made the comments while discussing about some Aston Villa fans happy to win the EFL Cup final against Manchester City even if it came at the expense of going back down to the Championship.

Carragher does not think that Villa fans should take that option, if they had it, and he believes that Everton supporters will not take a cup competition win over playing in the second tier of English football.

 

Carragher wrote in The Telegraph: “There is no way Everton, for example, would be happy winning their first trophy since 1995 if it meant they went down. To even invite the conversation is ridiculous.

“Until this week I thought Aston Villa fans felt exactly like Evertonians, given their similarities - giants of the English game who you always believe can be a force again with the right investment and leadership.

“Presumably having experienced the trauma of three years outside the Premier League- and come to terms with the gulf in wealth between Villa and those they once challenged and beat to league titles - a sense of resignation has set in that those days will not return to Birmingham anytime soon.”

Winning the EFL Cup

City will head into the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London as favourites, and it is hard to see Pep Guardiola’s side lose if they play to their maximum.

However, Villa will not be scared to play their natural game against City, as they have done well to reach thus far in the competition.

Dean Smith’s side are in real danger of getting relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season, but a win against City in the EFL Cup will be a massive boost to their confidence in their quest for survival in the top flight of English football.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on January 19, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch