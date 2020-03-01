Report: Tottenham want to sign 36-year-old on free transfer this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster on a free transfer at the end of the season.

It's claimed that Spurs want to add a new goalkeeper this summer, and have identified Foster as a potential signing for Jose Mourinho's side.

Foster is out of contract this summer, and as he's inside the final six months of his deal, he can already negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs.

It's unclear if foreign clubs actually want him, but Foster may have an offer to stay in England as Spurs plot to sign him for absolutely nothing.

This would, of course, require something of a gamble from Foster; he's first-choice stopper at Watford, and would have to settle for being second choice at Spurs.

It seems unlikely that Tottenham would target Foster as a replacement for Hugo Lloris, so Foster would have to sign up for the final stage of his career being as a backup.

The 36-year-old still has plenty left in the tank, and having enjoyed a decent season between the sticks for Watford, he has shown that he can still be a first-choice stopper in the Premier League.

Foster would face a big decision, but Spurs adding an English goalkeeper would be wise for homegrown quota rules, particularly in the Champions League where Ben Davies and Eric Dier don't count as home grown.