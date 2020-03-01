Quick links

Report: Tottenham very interested in reuniting Mourinho with £17m defender

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho arriving at the stadium during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, London on Saturday 22nd February 2020.
Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with Manchester United's Chris Smalling.

Chris Smalling of Roma during the Serie A match AS Roma v Brescia Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 24, 2019

According to Calciomercato, Roma are now scrambling to try and sign Manchester United defender Chris Smalling out of fear Tottenham Hotspur could swoop in.

It's claimed that Spurs are 'very interested' in signing Smalling, with Jose Mourinho lining up a summer reunion with the 30-year-old.

Roma are seemingly aware of Tottenham's interest, and sporting director Gianluca Petrachi is now accelerating talks with United to get a deal done.

 

They still have a way to go; Roma's offer of €15million (£13million) is a little shy of United's €20million (£17million) demand, though it's not too far away.

Roma allegedly feel that Smalling does want to stay in Italy, but know that a potential move to Spurs is a major threat, and are working to strike a deal ahead of the summer.

Smalling joined Roma on loan back in August, and has been turning in impressive displays in the Roma defence this season, taking to Italian football well.

Chris Smalling of AS Roma during the UEFA Europa League match between Gent v AS Roma at the Ghelamco Arena on February 27, 2020 in Gent Belgium

Smalling may hope to push himself back into England contention, and reuniting with Mourinho at Spurs may be appealing, having worked together at United.

That may not be that exciting for Spurs fans given how Smalling blew hot and cold at United, but if Jan Vertonghen is leaving at the end of his contract, Smalling can provide some valuable experience.

He's a London lad who has been playing out of the capital for 10 years now, and the lure of a return home could really help Tottenham's pursuit – even if he is enjoying his time with Roma.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho arriving at the stadium during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, London on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

