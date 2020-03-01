Report: Tottenham very interested in reuniting Mourinho with £17m defender

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with Manchester United's Chris Smalling.

According to Calciomercato, Roma are now scrambling to try and sign Manchester United defender Chris Smalling out of fear Tottenham Hotspur could swoop in.

It's claimed that Spurs are 'very interested' in signing Smalling, with Jose Mourinho lining up a summer reunion with the 30-year-old.

Roma are seemingly aware of Tottenham's interest, and sporting director Gianluca Petrachi is now accelerating talks with United to get a deal done.

They still have a way to go; Roma's offer of €15million (£13million) is a little shy of United's €20million (£17million) demand, though it's not too far away.

Roma allegedly feel that Smalling does want to stay in Italy, but know that a potential move to Spurs is a major threat, and are working to strike a deal ahead of the summer.

Smalling joined Roma on loan back in August, and has been turning in impressive displays in the Roma defence this season, taking to Italian football well.

Smalling may hope to push himself back into England contention, and reuniting with Mourinho at Spurs may be appealing, having worked together at United.

That may not be that exciting for Spurs fans given how Smalling blew hot and cold at United, but if Jan Vertonghen is leaving at the end of his contract, Smalling can provide some valuable experience.

He's a London lad who has been playing out of the capital for 10 years now, and the lure of a return home could really help Tottenham's pursuit – even if he is enjoying his time with Roma.