Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United

Leicester City

Premier League

Report: Newcastle and Tottenham both want £30m striker

Olly Dawes
Vedat Muriqi (C) of Fenerbahce in action against Domagoj Vida (rear) of Besiktas during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leicester, Newcastle and Tottenham are reportedly keen on Vedat Muriqi.

Vedat Muriqi of Fenerbahce celebrates after scoring a goal during the Turkish Super Lig week 18 football match between Gaziantep FK and Fenerbahce at Gaziantep Stadium on January 18, 2020...

According to The Express, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have been scouting Fenerbahce hitman Vedat Muriqi in recent weeks – but Leicester City are having a close look too.

It's claimed that Newcastle, Spurs and Burnley have sent scouts to Turkey to watch Muriqi in action in the last few weeks, which maybe isn't a surprise on Tottenham's part.

They have been linked with Muriqi since way back in September, but the notion that they're still scouting him suggests that their interest has continued.

 

Newcastle are likely to be in the market for a new striker in the summer given how Joelinton has struggled this season, and Muriqi would fit the bill as a target man figure if Andy Carroll moves on.

Muriqi is big and strong, possessing great aerial ability, and Leicester also seemingly want to add him, giving Brendan Rodgers another option alongside Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho.

It's claimed that Fenerbahce want around £30million for Muriqi, less than a year since landing him from Caykur Rizespor for a fraction of the price.

Vedat Muriqi (C) of Fenerbahce in action against Domagoj Vida (rear) of Besiktas during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22,...

That's a considerable fee for the Kosovo international, but it's no huge shock after 14 goals and six assists in 25 outings so far this season.

A move to the Premier League would make some sense, but with Leicester, Newcastle and Tottenham all keen, it could be a real scramble for Muriqi's signature.

Vedat Muriqi of Fenerbahce SK during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig match between Galatasaray SK and Fenerbahce AS at the Turk Telekom Arena on September 28, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch