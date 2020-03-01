Report: Newcastle and Tottenham both want £30m striker

Leicester, Newcastle and Tottenham are reportedly keen on Vedat Muriqi.

According to The Express, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have been scouting Fenerbahce hitman Vedat Muriqi in recent weeks – but Leicester City are having a close look too.

It's claimed that Newcastle, Spurs and Burnley have sent scouts to Turkey to watch Muriqi in action in the last few weeks, which maybe isn't a surprise on Tottenham's part.

They have been linked with Muriqi since way back in September, but the notion that they're still scouting him suggests that their interest has continued.

Newcastle are likely to be in the market for a new striker in the summer given how Joelinton has struggled this season, and Muriqi would fit the bill as a target man figure if Andy Carroll moves on.

Muriqi is big and strong, possessing great aerial ability, and Leicester also seemingly want to add him, giving Brendan Rodgers another option alongside Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho.

It's claimed that Fenerbahce want around £30million for Muriqi, less than a year since landing him from Caykur Rizespor for a fraction of the price.

That's a considerable fee for the Kosovo international, but it's no huge shock after 14 goals and six assists in 25 outings so far this season.

A move to the Premier League would make some sense, but with Leicester, Newcastle and Tottenham all keen, it could be a real scramble for Muriqi's signature.