Report names manager who'll take charge if Ipswich sack Lambert - he's got unfinished business

The former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock is waiting in the wings in case Paul Lambert leaves Ipswich Town, according to The Sunday Mirror (page 74).

Warnock, who had his Cardiff contract terminated by mutual consent earlier this season, is said to be Ipswich's preferred choice to succeed Lambert.

And it is claimed the 71-year-old will take charge if the Tractor Boys 'fail to arrest their alarming slump in form'.

Warnock is 12 games short of 1500 as a manager and is open about his desire to reach the milestone this season.

And the Yorkshireman's impressive promotion record - eight at 15 clubs, including one at Cardiff - is certain to whet the appetite of the Ipswich fans.

The Suffolk side led the early League One title race but have slipped to ninth after one win in seven.

That said, Lambert's team are still only five points off the play-offs and 10 behind first-placed Rotherham United - one of Warnock's former clubs.

Ipswich are likely to face Cardiff next season, should they gain promotion.