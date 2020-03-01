Report: How club are planning to entice £50k-a-week Aston Villa player

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish is reportedly on Manchester United’s radar.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are ready to offer Jack Grealish £150,000 per week as salary in order to sign him from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that Grealish is United’s top transfer target in the summer of 2020.

The report has added that the new package would triple what the attacking midfielder is getting at the Villans at the moment.

United are also ready to pay as much as £60 million as transfer fee to sign the 24-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, according to The Sun, which has claimed that Manchester City want the attacker as well.

Stats

Grealish has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 25 Premier League appearances for Villa so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The attacking midfielder has also scored two goals in three EFL Cup appearances for the Villans this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Leaving Aston Villa

If Villa get relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, then it is hard to see Grealish stay at Villa Park.