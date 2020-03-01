Report: Ex-Tottenham teenager to begin training with Arsenal after 15-goal season

Arsenal are giving Tyger Smalls a chance to shine.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are giving non-league attacker Tyger Smalls the chance to impress Per Mertesacker as they consider a deal.

It's claimed that Arsenal are taking a look at Smalls, and he will train with Mertesacker's academy side, as the teenager is handed a chance to win a contract.

Smalls enjoyed a superb first half of the season with non-league Haverhill Rovers, who currently play in the ninth tier of English football, as he hit 15 goals in 24 games.

Yet in December, Smalls announced on Twitter that he would be leaving Haverhill, seemingly freeing himself up for a move higher up the footballing pyramid.

Now, Arsenal are taking a look at the 17-year-old, whose big frame and skill allowed him to thrive in non-league football at such a young age.

Smalls was previously in the youth setup at Arsenal's bitter rivals Tottenham, as they signed him from Norwich City at a very young age, but let him leave before getting close to a professional deal.

Spurs have seen the likes of Reo Griffiths and Noni Madueke leave their youth setup in recent times, and Smalls now has a chance to prove them wrong for letting him go.

Joining rivals Arsenal would be some way to do that, and the Gunners would no doubt love to unearth a real gem that their neighbours decided to part with.