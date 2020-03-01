Report: English giants consider deal for next Hazard who's visited Rangers about transfer

The Rangers linked player could still end up at Ibrox with Steven Gerrard.

One of England's most prestigious clubs is contemplating signing a winger who has reportedly visited Steven Gerrard's Rangers with a view to a transfer.

Rangers are one of the three sides said to have opened their doors to Adrian Akane.

But as well as West Ham United and Hoffenheim, Rangers could now face competition from Manchester United, according to AllNigeriaSoccer.

The website claims Akande has played in three test games for the Red Devils after opting not to renew his Chelsea scholarship.

And it adds he'll become a first-year scholar at Carrington from 1 July - if he's offered a contract by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

But after comparisons to Eden Hazard and Ousmane Dembele, Rangers may hope that Akande follows in the footsteps of Krystof Hampl, who signed for the Gers last summer having previously trialled at Manchester United.

Rangers already employ one English-born Nigerian in Joe Aribo.

Rangers fans - why should Akande choose Ibrox?