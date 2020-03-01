Quick links

Report: English giants consider deal for next Hazard who's visited Rangers about transfer

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Rangers linked player could still end up at Ibrox with Steven Gerrard.

One of England's most prestigious clubs is contemplating signing a winger who has reportedly visited Steven Gerrard's Rangers with a view to a transfer.

Rangers are one of the three sides said to have opened their doors to Adrian Akane.

But as well as West Ham United and Hoffenheim, Rangers could now face competition from Manchester United, according to AllNigeriaSoccer.

 

The website claims Akande has played in three test games for the Red Devils after opting not to renew his Chelsea scholarship.

And it adds he'll become a first-year scholar at Carrington from 1 July - if he's offered a contract by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

But after comparisons to Eden Hazard and Ousmane Dembele, Rangers may hope that Akande follows in the footsteps of Krystof Hampl, who signed for the Gers last summer having previously trialled at Manchester United.

Joe Aribo of Rangers arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 26 January, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Rangers already employ one English-born Nigerian in Joe Aribo. 

Rangers fans - why should Akande choose Ibrox?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

